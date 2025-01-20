Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council chiefs stressed they are looking at ways to reduce financial “pressures” and increase visitors to a local authority-ran outdoor centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derwent Hill is an outdoor education and training centre located in Portinscale in Cumbria's Lake District. It has been owned by Sunderland City Council since it opened in 1962.

The site was one of the first local authority outdoor education centres in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derwent Hill is the Lake District outdoor education centre owned by Sunderland City Council.

Figures presented as part of the local authority’s third revenue budget review for 2024/25 highlighted how the council is projecting a £217,000 overspend for the centre for the year.

It stated this is “through a combination of higher running costs and lower anticipated income”.

The report went before the latest meeting of the city council’s scrutiny co-ordinating committee on Thursday (January 16).

Councillor Antony Mullen, Barnes ward representative, asked if the council is “doing anything to market that in a different way or address the loss of money around that?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative councillor added: “It’s a point that this committee has raised for a couple of years running.”

Paul Wilson, council director of finance, said work will be taking place aiming to tackle the budgetary issues and promote third party use of the centre.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “I think that’s one of the challenges that we’ve seen, particularly post covid, so there has been a drop off in terms of either businesses or third party usage of Derwent Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it does have some income pressures, we are looking at how we reduce those pressures as part of the budget planning for the next financial year.

“The sector needs to push that third party usage and try a variety of things around that, but it just very much links to how some businesses potentially may or may not use that facility.”

He added: “It’s in competition with other similar type facilities, notwithstanding its educational and outreach work that it does as well with community schools etc.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derwent Hill website states the core purpose of the centre is “to provide high quality residential outdoor education for the children and young people of Sunderland, which includes some of the most deprived areas in the country.”

It adds: “The income we generate from other work is used to keep down the costs of courses for schools and youth groups. We operate year-round and employ about 30 staff.”

Former long-standing councillor Patricia Smith, speaking at the last authority-wide meeting of the 2023/24 municipal year ahead of standing down from the council, asked councillors to make sure they “take care and look after” Derwent Hill.