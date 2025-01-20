Sunderland-owned Derwent Hill outdoor activity centre in Lake District losing £200,000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derwent Hill is an outdoor education and training centre located in Portinscale in Cumbria's Lake District. It has been owned by Sunderland City Council since it opened in 1962.
The site was one of the first local authority outdoor education centres in England.
Figures presented as part of the local authority’s third revenue budget review for 2024/25 highlighted how the council is projecting a £217,000 overspend for the centre for the year.
It stated this is “through a combination of higher running costs and lower anticipated income”.
The report went before the latest meeting of the city council’s scrutiny co-ordinating committee on Thursday (January 16).
Councillor Antony Mullen, Barnes ward representative, asked if the council is “doing anything to market that in a different way or address the loss of money around that?”
The Conservative councillor added: “It’s a point that this committee has raised for a couple of years running.”
Paul Wilson, council director of finance, said work will be taking place aiming to tackle the budgetary issues and promote third party use of the centre.
Speaking at the meeting, he said: “I think that’s one of the challenges that we’ve seen, particularly post covid, so there has been a drop off in terms of either businesses or third party usage of Derwent Hill.
“So it does have some income pressures, we are looking at how we reduce those pressures as part of the budget planning for the next financial year.
“The sector needs to push that third party usage and try a variety of things around that, but it just very much links to how some businesses potentially may or may not use that facility.”
He added: “It’s in competition with other similar type facilities, notwithstanding its educational and outreach work that it does as well with community schools etc.”
The Derwent Hill website states the core purpose of the centre is “to provide high quality residential outdoor education for the children and young people of Sunderland, which includes some of the most deprived areas in the country.”
It adds: “The income we generate from other work is used to keep down the costs of courses for schools and youth groups. We operate year-round and employ about 30 staff.”
Former long-standing councillor Patricia Smith, speaking at the last authority-wide meeting of the 2023/24 municipal year ahead of standing down from the council, asked councillors to make sure they “take care and look after” Derwent Hill.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.