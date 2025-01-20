Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to demolish a prominent city centre building to potentially pave the way for new student accommodation will go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will rule on a council planning application for Bridge House at Bridge Street.

The three-storey office block sits near the Wearmouth Bridge roundabout, and the council is seeking permission to bulldoze the council-owned site to “unlock it for future development”.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for Bridge House at Bridge Street.

A covering letter submitted with demolition plans said plans would “complement the continued regeneration of Riverside Sunderland” and that demolition works were “necessary to ensure the continued regeneration and redevelopment of this part of Sunderland city centre”.

The covering letter adds: “The site is located within an area undergoing imminent and positive change, with modern residential and commercial development coming forward on nearby sites as part of the adjacent Riverside Sunderland regeneration project.

“Indeed, the council has bold ambitions to establish this area of the city centre over the next 20 years as a successful business location; a popular place for people to live; and a focal point for civic, cultural and community life.

“In this context, the applicant is planning the redevelopment of the Bridge House site to complement the continued regeneration of Riverside Sunderland”.

Those behind the plan added “demolition work will proceed in advance of detailed proposals being drawn up for the redevelopment of the site.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plan, one objection was received on behalf of St Mary’s Church based at Bridge Street.

Concerns included the demolition impacting the Grade II-listed church and wildlife, traffic issues on Bridge Street and impacts on funeral processions, as well as increased noise, privacy issues and parking issues impacting “church-related activity”.

A council committee report published ahead of a decision-making meeting on January 27, 2025, has recommended the demolition plans for approval.

It was noted that the demolition would take place under a “demolition environmental management plan” looking at measures to “address potential adverse impacts of noise and vibration, dust and other air pollutants, and to control any light spill or glare arising from site floodlighting”.

No objections to the demolition were raised by the council’s ‘future transport’ team or conservation team, who said plans would have a “negligible impact on the settings and no impact on heritage significance of nearby listed buildings, including the Church of St Mary, Wearmouth Bridge and Mackie’s Corner and the wider Sunniside Conservation Area”.

Supporting planning documents confirm that the demolition, if approved, would see a “hoard-it system fence erected to the perimeter of the site to prevent unauthorised access”.

Existing roofs would be “stripped of all coverings and the structures dismantled” while brickwork walls would be “reduced by a combination of hand demolition to protect vulnerable areas, and by mechanical means by collapsing the walls inwards under controlled conditions using 360-degree excavators”.

As part of the works, temporary traffic regulation orders would also be put in place for public safety and access reasons, including a partial footpath closure to Bridge Street and the closure of the subway off Wear Street West for the duration of the works.

In relation to privacy issues, it was noted that the demolition works were temporary and “would be carried out within restricted hours during the day” and that efforts would be made to “minimise potential negative effects on local amenity”.

The council committee report adds: “The closure of the subway during demolition is supported, as this will ensure pedestrian safety during demolition works.

“The proposal to access the site via Bridge Street was questioned, given the presence of bollards across the access, however the agent has confirmed that the bollards currently in place will be removed to allow access.”

A council spokesperson previously said demolition plans for Bridge House aimed to “unlock the site for future development and attract more investment to create new opportunities for residents and businesses”.

It was noted that “several future uses are under consideration, including student accommodation” and that the city council would “provide further updates in due course.”

A decision on the Bridge House demolition plan rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm at City Hall and will be open to the public.

The plans due for discussion next week are for demolition only and any future student accommodation development on the site would require separate planning permission.

For more information on the Bridge House demolition bid, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02437/LP3