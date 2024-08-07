A major automotive manufacturer based on Wearside has submitted plans to extend its operations and create new jobs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the base of SNOP UK Limited at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) in Washington.

This includes the proposed “erection of an extension to the southern elevation of the existing building to extend the production area, with associated landscaping and engineering operations”.

Leading automotive firm SNOP was one of the first occupiers at IAMP and moved to a new factory off International Drive at the end of 2019.

SNOP UK, International Advanced Manufacturing Park, Sunderland. Credit: Google Maps

According to a planning statement submitted to council officials, the company acts as the “benchmark supplier in various fields including the design and manufacturing of body in white, interior and engine compartment parts; design and production of press dies; and design and production of automatic presses”.

Those behind the planning application state the new plans aim to “extend their existing building to increase the capacity of the production area of the facility”.

The area proposed for extension is expected to come forward on an area of grassland adjacent to the building to the south.

A planning application form also indicates that the expansion, if approved, would create more than 30 full-time equivalent roles at the facility.

The planning statement from applicants adds: “The proposed development consists of an extension to the southern elevation of the existing SNOP building, consisting of an additional 6,528 sqm of floorspace.

“The area of the proposed extension was identified as an ‘indicative area for future expansion’ as part of the original 2018 application. The proposals are consistent with the IAMP allocation for development supporting the automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors.

“The proposed development will seek to allow SNOP UK Limited to increase the scale of their advanced manufacturing services for the automotive sector on their existing site within IAMP.

“The proposals will help ensure that SNOP UK Limited, the IAMP and Sunderland continue to play a leading role in advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry.

“This planning statement demonstrates that the principle of the proposed development for an extension of an existing manufacturing unit, within an area allocated for automotive and advanced manufacturing uses, is acceptable whilst continuing to help drive forward economic growth within Sunderland and the wider region, including the creation of both temporary and permanent new jobs both during the construction and operational phases, increased economic output and increased business rates”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 5, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01521/FUL