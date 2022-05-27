Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fuller’s, perhaps best known as the brewers of London Pride, also runs 155 bars across the capital, many of which were frequented by thirsty fans in the city to watch their team gain promotion to the Championship with a win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Tens of thousands make a weekend of it. Grateful central London pubs were delighted with one of their biggest ever weekends for takings, as well as the boisterous fun the Wearside contingent brought with them.

Among the Fuller’s pubs to do well out of Wearsiders over the weekend of May 20 were the famous Coach & Horses in Soho, The Lamb & Flag in Covent Garden and The Admiralty beside Trafalgar Square.

The Lamb & Flag was among the Fuller's pubs to benefit from Sunderland's London weekend.

Another packed Fuller’s bar was The Harp, nestled between Trafalgar Square and Covent Garden, where former Sunderland manager Peter Reid was spotted and loudly appreciated.

Loudness was a feature of the weekend, with thousands of fans swarming around Nelson’s Column, creating a spectacular scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that despite the volume of people and drinking, there were no problems to speak of.

A number of pub managers have praised the behaviour, and spending, of Sunderland supporters, with Fuller’s being the latest to join the chorus of approval.

A spokesperson for Fuller’s said: “It was great to see so many Sunderland fans in London for the match. They were well-behaved and mannerly according to our managers, and certainly in good humour.

“Pubs are the best place to enjoy the camaraderie of your fellow supporters and to celebrate, and Sunderland certainly showed that they know how to do that in a friendly and convivial manner.”

McGlynn’s pub near Kings Cross was another to sing the praises of Wearsiders. The bar had a bumper weekend after featuring in a list of recommended venues in the Echo.

Peter Jackson is managing director and founder of the Southwark Brewery and a lifelong SAFC fanatic. He said: “It was great to see old friends from all over the world, as well as younger Sunderland fans. We’re looking forward to welcoming them back next season.”