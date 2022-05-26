Loading...

Sunderland at Wembley: 'We're looking forward to welcoming them back next year' says brewery boss as fans' behaviour in Trafalgar Square praised

A London-based brewery boss says he is looking forward to welcoming Sunderland AFC fans back to Wembley next season after police and local authorities praised their behaviour on a winning Wembley weekend.

By Tony Gillan
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 5:33 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The team did Wearside proud, beating Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final to secure promotion to the Championship.

Meanwhile, the fans made headlines with the spectacular sight they created in Trafalgar Square. Westminster Council, who run the area, estimate that 5,000 people were there when the gathering was at its peak. Crowds dispersed at around 1am.

However, the total number of fans may have been even greater with supporters coming and going throughout the evening of Friday, May 20.

Sunderland supporters' takeovers of Trafalgar Square are becoming legendary. Picture by Frank Reid.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The council told the Echo that the atmosphere was noisy and boisterous, yet good natured. It also said that the clear-up afterwards “was handled very quickly and effectively”.

Although officers were seen confiscating alcohol from revellers in the square, the Metropolitan Police were also relaxed and said they had not been made aware of any significant issues involving the travelling support.

Unsurprisingly, pubs in the capital have also expressed delight at the influx of visiting fans.

Peter Jackson, who is the founder and MD of the Southwark Brewery and bar, and also a former Bede pupil and member of the SAFCSA London Branch since 1987, said the weekend had been great.

Southwark Brewery boss and SAFC fanatic Peter Jackson had more reasons than most to be delighted.

He said: “It was the first time I’d seen Sunderland win in nine Wembley visits, so I loved it. We had Sunderland supporters here throughout Friday and Saturday. When we opened on Sunday the first three customers were wearing red and white.

“It was great to see old friends from all over the world, as well as younger Sunderland fans. We’re looking forward to welcoming them back next season.”

Elsewhere, the landlord of McGlynn’s near Kings Cross praised the behaviour, and spending, of SAFC fans.

And supporters have raised a “virtual tip jar” for hard-working staff at The Nag’s Head in Covent Garden. The pub’s Facebook page said: “Well that was fun!! Thank you and well done to all the Sunderland fans for being so well behaved and great fun! A credit to your team and city.”

Read More

Read More
So what was so good about Trafalgar Square? Sunderland shows football is a game ...
Peter JacksonSunderlandWembleyTrafalgar SquareLondon