Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team did Wearside proud, beating Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final to secure promotion to the Championship.

Meanwhile, the fans made headlines with the spectacular sight they created in Trafalgar Square. Westminster Council, who run the area, estimate that 5,000 people were there when the gathering was at its peak. Crowds dispersed at around 1am.

However, the total number of fans may have been even greater with supporters coming and going throughout the evening of Friday, May 20.

Sunderland supporters' takeovers of Trafalgar Square are becoming legendary. Picture by Frank Reid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council told the Echo that the atmosphere was noisy and boisterous, yet good natured. It also said that the clear-up afterwards “was handled very quickly and effectively”.

Although officers were seen confiscating alcohol from revellers in the square, the Metropolitan Police were also relaxed and said they had not been made aware of any significant issues involving the travelling support.

Unsurprisingly, pubs in the capital have also expressed delight at the influx of visiting fans.

Southwark Brewery boss and SAFC fanatic Peter Jackson had more reasons than most to be delighted.

He said: “It was the first time I’d seen Sunderland win in nine Wembley visits, so I loved it. We had Sunderland supporters here throughout Friday and Saturday. When we opened on Sunday the first three customers were wearing red and white.

“It was great to see old friends from all over the world, as well as younger Sunderland fans. We’re looking forward to welcoming them back next season.”

Elsewhere, the landlord of McGlynn’s near Kings Cross praised the behaviour, and spending, of SAFC fans.