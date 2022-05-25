Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Go Fund Me page was created three days ago to say “thank you” to staff at The Nags Head pub in Covent Garden following Sunderland’s victory at Wembley on Saturday, May 21.

Sunderland AFC fans lined the streets of Covent Garden on Friday, May 20, as they once again took over London ahead of their Wembley appearance against Wycombe Wanderers.

Sunderland AFC fans have set up a fundraiser as a thank you for staff at The Nags Head in Covent Garden.

An initial target of £300 had originally been set however at the time of writing, £400 has been raised so far by fans – with a new target now set at £500.

The page hopes that the money raised will show gratitude to the staff and states that the amount raised will be used on a night out or even just shared among the team.

It said: “Raising money as a huge thank you to the staff at The Nags Head, Covent Garden, for their hard work, hospitality and amazing welcome this weekend.

“The Nags Head staff have welcomed SAFC supporters with open arms each time we have visited Wembley and allowed us to fill the bar and surrounding streets with a sea of red and white.

“The staff worked tirelessly this weekend and deserve a treat, whether that be a staff night out, a staff meal or an even share for tips.

"Please show your generosity to those who looked after us during our trip down south."

On Sunday, May 22, The Nags Head posted a message of thanks and congratulations to Sunderland AFC fans on their Facebook page.

The post commented: “Well that was fun. Thank you and well done to all the Sunderland fans for being so well behaved and great fun.

“A credit to your team and city."

Ahead of fans arriving in the capital, the pub has posted a photo of stacked beer kegs, telling supporters that “we are ready for you”.