Loading...

Sunderland e-scooter scheme expands to include Nissan plant and International Advanced Manufacturing Park

Sunderland’s e-scooter riding area is set to expand to include the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP).

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:05 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

From today (Thursday, May 26) workers at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) will be able to use the bright orange e-scooters as a method of commuting.

Neuron, the company who operates the e-scooters, say that the IAMP will be a 15-minute ride from Sunderland city centre.

The expansion follows a move in April which saw the riding area triple in size to cover a further 6.2 square kilometres – covering areas such as Ashbrooke, the Stadium of Light and Hendon.

Sunderland's e-scooter riding area is set to be expanded to include the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Thomas Lowther, Sunderland City Manager at Neuron Mobility, has expressed his delight at the riding area being expanded to cover the IMAP.

He said: “After a successful trial period so far, we are delighted that our e-scooters will be serving the iconic International Advanced Manufacturing Park on Washington Road.

“Our e-scooters are making a positive impact on the city and we are excited to extend this to the workers at the plant.

"They are a safe, convenient and environmentally-friendly transport option which support greener travel alongside the City Council’s sustainability goals.

Workers at the IMAP can now use Neuron's e-scooters to commute to and from work.

“Safety is our top priority, it dictates our e-scooter design and also the way we operate trials.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland MPs brand Prime Minister Boris Johnson a ‘disgrace’ and call for him ...

"Our e-scooters are packed with cutting-edge safety features and our safety course and riding guidelines have been co-developed with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), the UK’s leading accident prevention charity.”

The new riding area will also include four parking zones near to the main staff entrance of the Nissan plant.

NissanSunderlandStadium of Light