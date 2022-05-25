Sunderland e-scooter scheme expands to include Nissan plant and International Advanced Manufacturing Park

From today (Thursday, May 26) workers at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) will be able to use the bright orange e-scooters as a method of commuting.
Neuron, the company who operates the e-scooters, say that the IAMP will be a 15-minute ride from Sunderland city centre.
The expansion follows a move in April which saw the riding area triple in size to cover a further 6.2 square kilometres – covering areas such as Ashbrooke, the Stadium of Light and Hendon.
Thomas Lowther, Sunderland City Manager at Neuron Mobility, has expressed his delight at the riding area being expanded to cover the IMAP.
He said: “After a successful trial period so far, we are delighted that our e-scooters will be serving the iconic International Advanced Manufacturing Park on Washington Road.
“Our e-scooters are making a positive impact on the city and we are excited to extend this to the workers at the plant.
"They are a safe, convenient and environmentally-friendly transport option which support greener travel alongside the City Council’s sustainability goals.
“Safety is our top priority, it dictates our e-scooter design and also the way we operate trials.
"Our e-scooters are packed with cutting-edge safety features and our safety course and riding guidelines have been co-developed with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), the UK’s leading accident prevention charity.”
The new riding area will also include four parking zones near to the main staff entrance of the Nissan plant.