11 of the best London pubs and bars for Sunderland fans to visit on Wembley weekend

Sunderland AFC will make their almost annual visit to Wembley when they face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, May 21 at 3pm and, unlike last year, you can be there.

Many fans will make a weekend of it and, it’s fair to assume that Westminster Abbey and the Natural History Museum will not be on the itinerary for most of the adults.

For a different sort of culture, here is a top 11 central London (Wembley isn’t great in this regard) pubs and bars that are just about fashionable enough for Sunderland fans on a Friday and Saturday night.

Have a great time, but please don’t do anything silly. See you at the Southwark Brewery.

Our thanks to Andy Nichol.

1. Southwark Brewery, 46 Druid Street, Fantastic brewery and bar operating from a railway arch close to Tower Bridge, the Shard and London Bridge station. Run by former Bede pupil and industry legend Peter Jackson, it brews some wonderful beers and is a Mecca for SAFC fans in the capital. Open Friday 4pm-11pm, Saturday 11am-7pm. Our number one. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. McGlynn's, near King's Cross Tucked away at 1-5 Whidborne Street a short walk from King's Cross Station, this lovely little free house is just the job if you want to head straight to the pub from the train, but avoid some of the tackier establishments in the area. Google image. Photo: Google image Photo Sales

3. Dog and Duck, Soho Once a favourite watering hole of George Orwell, this great little bar is what your dad called a "proper pub". On the corner of Frith Street and Bateman Street and there since 1734. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. The Moon Under Water, Leicester Square (near Trafalgar Square) Wetherspoon pubs are not to everyone's taste, but you know what to expect before you even enter one. This one is at 28 Leicester Square. Photo: Google image Photo Sales