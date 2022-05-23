Alex Neil’s side beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley to end a four-year stay in the third tier.
Sunderland also have several players who are on loan at the club, including Nathan Broadhead, Jack Clarke and Callum Doyle.
We took a look at the contract lengths of those senior players who will remain at Stadium of Light next season as things stand:
1. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2023
After a slow start to the campaign, due to missing a large part of pre-season, the 29-year-old playmaker has been one of Sunderland's standout performers since joining the club from Huddersfield last summer.
Photo: JPI Media
2. Danny Batth - Summer of 2023
A January signing who struggled with injury setbacks at the start of this year. The experienced centre-back, 31, formed a strong defensive partnership with Bailey Wright at the end of the 2021/22 season, though.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Corry Evans - Summer of 2023
The Sunderland captain, 31, took a while to convince the Black Cats supporters after joining the club from Blackburn in the summer. Evans has been a key player under Alex Neil, though, and played a big part in the side's 16-match unbeaten run.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Carl Winchester - Summer of 2023
It's a shame that Winchester's season was cut short due to a groin injury. The 29-year-old was a regular starter under both Lee Johnson and Alex Neil, and played in different positions.
Photo: JPI Media