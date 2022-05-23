Alex Neil’s side beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley to end a four-year stay in the third tier.

The Black Cats will receive extra time to make decisions about players who will be out of contract this summer, with the likes of Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Aiden McGeady all nearing the end of their current deals.

Sunderland also have several players who are on loan at the club, including Nathan Broadhead, Jack Clarke and Callum Doyle.

We took a look at the contract lengths of those senior players who will remain at Stadium of Light next season as things stand:

1. Alex Pritchard - Summer of 2023 After a slow start to the campaign, due to missing a large part of pre-season, the 29-year-old playmaker has been one of Sunderland's standout performers since joining the club from Huddersfield last summer.

2. Danny Batth - Summer of 2023 A January signing who struggled with injury setbacks at the start of this year. The experienced centre-back, 31, formed a strong defensive partnership with Bailey Wright at the end of the 2021/22 season, though.

3. Corry Evans - Summer of 2023 The Sunderland captain, 31, took a while to convince the Black Cats supporters after joining the club from Blackburn in the summer. Evans has been a key player under Alex Neil, though, and played a big part in the side's 16-match unbeaten run.

4. Carl Winchester - Summer of 2023 It's a shame that Winchester's season was cut short due to a groin injury. The 29-year-old was a regular starter under both Lee Johnson and Alex Neil, and played in different positions.