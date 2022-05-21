Elliot Embleton opened the scoring for Alex Neil’s side in the 12th minute with a long-range strike which was too powerful for goalkeeper David Stockdale.
During a tense second half, Sunderland goalkeeper Anothey Patterson also made some important interventions - most notably to deny striker Sam Vokes.
Ross Stewart then doubled his side’s lead ten minutes from time after he was set up by Alex Pritchard.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Embleton, 12) (Stewart, 79) Wycombe 0
Last updated: Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 19:12
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Batth, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Roberts, Pritchard (Doyle, 80), Embleton (Clarke, 61), Stewart (Broadhead, 88)
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Neil, Matete, Clarke, McGeady, Broadhead
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Tafazolli, Stewart, Jacobson, McCarthy, Scowen, Gape (Akinfenwa, 75), Obita (Hanlan, 65), McCleary, Horgan (Wing, 55), Vokes
- Subs: Dickinson, Grimmer, Forino, Wheeler, Wing, Hanlan, Akinfenwa
Sunderland are going up!
Reaction from Alex Neil
Reaction from Wembley
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND ARE PROMOTED!!!
90+1’ Clarke denied
Another chance after Clarke charged through the Wycombe defence before Stockdale denied him in the box.
Five minutes added time
88’ SUBSTITUTION: OFF: Stewart - ON: Broadhead
Stewart makes way.
86’ Evans heads behind
Evans heads Lewis Wing’s curling shot behind for a corner.
Almost there.
85’ Just wide
That could have been three!
Gooch played the ball down the right for Roberts, who cut inside of Tafazolli and dragged a low shot just wide of the far post.
80’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Doyle - OFF: Pritchard
Second change for Sunderland.