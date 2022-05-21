Loading...

Sunderland 2 Wycombe Wanderers 0 RECAP: Story of the day as Cats are promoted to the Championship after Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart goals at Wembley

Sunderland beat Wycombe 2-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 7:16 pm

Elliot Embleton opened the scoring for Alex Neil’s side in the 12th minute with a long-range strike which was too powerful for goalkeeper David Stockdale.

During a tense second half, Sunderland goalkeeper Anothey Patterson also made some important interventions - most notably to deny striker Sam Vokes.

Ross Stewart then doubled his side’s lead ten minutes from time after he was set up by Alex Pritchard.

Sunderland win promotion from League One.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Embleton, 12) (Stewart, 79) Wycombe 0

Last updated: Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 19:12

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Batth, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Roberts, Pritchard (Doyle, 80), Embleton (Clarke, 61), Stewart (Broadhead, 88)
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Neil, Matete, Clarke, McGeady, Broadhead
  • Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Tafazolli, Stewart, Jacobson, McCarthy, Scowen, Gape (Akinfenwa, 75), Obita (Hanlan, 65), McCleary, Horgan (Wing, 55), Vokes
  • Subs: Dickinson, Grimmer, Forino, Wheeler, Wing, Hanlan, Akinfenwa
Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 19:12

Thanks for joining us today!

What a day!

We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage of the League One play-off final, and there’s loads more Black Cats content over on the SAFC section of the Sunderland Echo website.

We’ll also have more reaction, analysis and news over the coming days.

See you soon.

Sunderland are going up!

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 19:10

Reaction from Alex Neil

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 17:00

Reaction from Wembley

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:56

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND ARE PROMOTED!!!

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:50

90+1’ Clarke denied

Another chance after Clarke charged through the Wycombe defence before Stockdale denied him in the box.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:49

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:46

88’ SUBSTITUTION: OFF: Stewart - ON: Broadhead

Stewart makes way.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:45

86’ Evans heads behind

Evans heads Lewis Wing’s curling shot behind for a corner.

Almost there.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:44

85’ Just wide

That could have been three!

Gooch played the ball down the right for Roberts, who cut inside of Tafazolli and dragged a low shot just wide of the far post.

Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 16:41

80’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Doyle - OFF: Pritchard

Second change for Sunderland.

