Simple tip to clean your stained cups: from a Sunderland life hack expert

Clean your cups with this time and money-saving tip

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read

Wearside life hack genius Lynne Buddin is back - with a tip to clean your cups.

And all it takes is a bit of leftover washing powder.

Fruit juice and trampoline nets

But to find out more, watch Lynne's video which she has shared with the Sunderland Echo.

Get rid of those cup stains with this tip.
Get rid of those cup stains with this tip.
It's the latest life hack from Lynne who has helped us save money and time on everything from fruit juice to eye masks.

Lynne Buddin who has shared more tips with Echo followers.Here she is with husband Andy.Lynne Buddin who has shared more tips with Echo followers.Here she is with husband Andy.
Lynne Buddin who has shared more tips with Echo followers.Here she is with husband Andy.

You might remember her tip on disused trampoline nets or maybe her idea for beating paint smells.

Lynne loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

10 years in restaurant catering

She adores board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called Andyman Upcycling.

And let's not forget, she was a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.

There's more from Lynne in the weeks to come.

