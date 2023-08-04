Simple tip to clean your stained cups: from a Sunderland life hack expert
Clean your cups with this time and money-saving tip
Wearside life hack genius Lynne Buddin is back - with a tip to clean your cups.
And all it takes is a bit of leftover washing powder.
Fruit juice and trampoline nets
But to find out more, watch Lynne's video which she has shared with the Sunderland Echo.
It's the latest life hack from Lynne who has helped us save money and time on everything from fruit juice to eye masks.
You might remember her tip on disused trampoline nets or maybe her idea for beating paint smells.
Lynne loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.
10 years in restaurant catering
She adores board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called Andyman Upcycling.
And let's not forget, she was a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.