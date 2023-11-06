News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Opening date revealed for The Botanist in Sunderland's Keel Square

Signage has gone up in Keel Square.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It's been a long time coming, but a rough opening date has finally been announced for The Botanist in Sunderland, after it was first revealed the bar was heading to the city in August 2022.

The Botanist is heading to Keel SquareThe Botanist is heading to Keel Square
The Botanist is heading to Keel Square

There's been much anticipation about when the national chain, which is owned by New World Trading Company Ltd, would open its doors in the new units beneath the Holiday Inn in Keel Square.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, over the weekend, signage went up at The Botanist, with a QR code for its website saying it's due to open in early 2024, stating bookings would open soon.

Signage has gone up at Keel SquareSignage has gone up at Keel Square
Signage has gone up at Keel Square

In the meantime, work is forging ahead on its neighbour, The Keel Tavern, which is in the midst of its fit out with a view to open in November.

It's being brought to the city by The Vaulkhard Group, who own some of Newcastle’s most-popular bars including Barluga, Town Wall, Bridge Tavern, Redhouse, Beehive, Bealim House and more, as well as bars in Gosforth and Northumberland.

The opening of The Keel Tavern this month will be the group’s 19th opening – and their first south of the Tyne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both The Botanist and The Keel Tavern have been given permission for outdoor seating, which will help breathe new life into the public square.

The third corner unit, one of four built beneath the Holiday Inn, is also expected to be a bar.

It's believed the fourth, which faces on to High Street West, will be retail.

Construction has also started on the nearby Culture House which faces on to Keel Square on the site of the old Corner Flag / Annabel's / Luciano's unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building will house a new city centre library, as well as offering immersive exhibitions and creative space. It has also been mooted as a potential new home for the National Glass Centre collection after it was announced that the current NGC building would close.

It's set to open in 2025.

The Propellor artwork which was installed when Keel Square was regenerated but suffered vandalism - will be repaired in anticipation of the building opening, and surrounding landscaping works undertaken. 

Related topics:BarsSunderlandWork