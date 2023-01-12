The NGC opened in 1998, celebrating Sunderland’s proud glass-making history, and showcasing work by leading international artists.

The building – which was officially opened by King Charles III when he was Prince of Wales – has also hosted international conferences, television broadcasts, and welcomed world leaders, including Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Gordon Brown.

The University of Sunderland took over the building since 2010, and it also home to the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) and the university’s glass and ceramics academic programmes.

National Glass Centre. Picture by David Wood.

However, the state of the building – which is an imposing landmark on the north bank of the River Wear – has forced university chiefs to begin the search for a new home.

They say the university has needed to undertake a series of works to address structural-related issues in the NGC, including the closure of public access to the roof.

Now a specialist external review commissioned by the university has concluded that a multi-million-pound investment would be required to address these issues if the NGC were to remain at its riverside location.

The University’s Board of Governors have decided the best way forward is to find an alternative location – or locations – for the NGC.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University of Sunderland, said the university is working with its partners Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Culture to explore vibrant new city centre locations for the National Glass Centre (NGC).

“I recognise this is an uncertain time for staff and students based at the NGC, but we need to act now, given that the university is not in a position to spend the millions of pounds required to secure the longer-term future of the current NGC building,” he said.

“The university is committed, as far as it is practically possible and viable, to maintaining within the city the exhibition and display of glass art, alongside academic work in glass and ceramics," he said.

"As well as undertaking internal review work on these matters, we are also in active discussion with Sunderland City Council about alternative locations for the activities currently undertaken within the NGC and NGCA.

"Hopefully, we will have more details to share in the coming months.”

Sir David said the uiversity is actively exploring a variety of options which would put ‘a reimagined National Glass Centre at the heart of Sunderland’s cultural regeneration, with the potential to reach new and larger audiences and is working with key partners, including Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Culture to establish suitable sites’.

For academic work in the NGC, the university said it has already started working with staff to carry out a ‘thorough assessment’ of the equipment and facilities that would be required to support academic activity in glass and ceramics in another building and the associated cost implications.

"The outcome of this work will be reviewed by the University Executive, with a recommendation on next steps being made to the Board of Governors in due course,” a statement from the university read.

The university hopes the move will be concluded within three years. Until then, the intention is for the National Glass Centre to remain at its current home and continue to operate as usual.

Rebecca Ball, Chief Executive of Sunderland Culture said: “The National Glass Centre has sealed Sunderland’s reputation as one of the leading hubs for glass-making in the UK.

"Over many decades, through the work of the University and other partners, the city has become a centre of excellence and innovation in this area. The significant costs associated with the repair, maintenance and operation of the current building, however, pose undeniable challenges.

“Sunderland Culture is committed to working with the University to explore an alternative future home for the National Glass Centre in order to ensure future generations can continue to experience the beauty, wonder and creativity of making art in glass.”

Councillor Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for vibrant city, added: "We are working closely with the university to explore whether becoming part of Culture House provides the best opportunity for the next generation of the much-loved National Glass Centre – one of our key cultural assets - to continue to grow and thrive in Sunderland for generations to come.”

However, Sunderland Conservative councillors, who represent the St Peter’s ward where the NGC sits, said the news will be ‘a bitter blow’ to residents in the area who have had the ‘incredible, nationally renowned attraction on their doorstep’.

Cllr Johnston, who is also Shadow Cabinet Member for Culture and Communities, said: “I am very disappointed to learn that the National Glass Centre is set to be moved out of our ward and into the city centre.

“The exhibitions are incredible, whilst the café in the Centre is popular amongst residents of Roker and the wider area.

“I have to question how a building that has only been open for twenty-five years is already in such a state of disrepair, to the extent that a new site is the only way forward.”

“It is our intention as ward councillors to write to the Vice-Chancellor in the coming days to ask him to reconsider this decision and do everything in his power to keep the National Glass Centre in our area.”

Cllr Josh Mckeith added: "It is incredibly sad that the University has taken the decision to look for locations to move the Iconic National Glass Centre, from its purpose built home on the River Wear.

“I am urging all involved to reconsider this decision and look for any potential funding sources to fund the work."

Sunderland’s Liberal Democrats also raised concerns.

“Losing the glass centre as an attraction in its own right poses a huge reputational risk for the city, its cultural scene and its ability to attract people to Wearside,” said Councillor Heather Fagan, Lib Dem councillor for Doxford.

“I am calling on Sunderland Council bosses to urgently come up with a plan to work with the University, Sunderland Culture, Government and anyone else who can help in order to save the Glass Centre at its current site.