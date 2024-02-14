Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the city centre's largest new hospitality venues is gearing up to welcome people through the doors this year.

Work forges ahead on the Georgian city centre building to honour its heritage

The renovation of the former JJB Sports building in High Street West has been a major undertaking, removing the 1970s cladding which once dominated its frontage, and stripping the site back to reveal and honour its period Georgian features.

But now, the major construction phase is complete at the site, with painting and dressing works taking place to transform it into The 3 Stories, a three-storey venue comprising a ground floor bar serving food, a first floor sports bar and nightclub and a rooftop cocktail bar.

Work forging ahead on the bar areas

The team hopes to have the venue open by this summer.

It’s been a huge undertaking by contractors Roxborough Plant and Construction, owned by father and daughter John Curran and Sarah Leathem. John has owned the building for more than 20 years, with Sarah owning the new venue itself.

They’ve been giving new life to the site working in conjunction with BCL Properties, with a dedicated team of around 60 workers on site.

The new name is in honour of the site’s three floors and its former life as The Three Crowns pub. Believed to date back to the 1780s, the building still retains some stunning original features including ornate glazed tiles on the Pann Lane side, a historic side alley which got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago.

Original features are still in place on the Pann Lane side of the building

Their efforts to honour the heritage of the site have not gone unnoticed with many passersby commenting on the new ground floor facade which echoes the original glazed tiling to the side of the building.

"As soon as the facade went in, people have been putting their head round the fence to have a look," said operations manager Mike Callan. "The licensing notice has also been causing a lot of people to stop and talk about it, there's a lot of interest in the building."

Although each floor of The 3 Stories will have its own identity and aesthetic, the theme of storytelling and history of Sunderland will flow throughout the site.

The new High Street West is inspired by the original tiling on the Pann Lane side of the building

It's aimed at providing a broad offering and entertainment for all, including a strong match day offering.

"People can expect great entertainment over three floors, we’ll have something for everybody,” added Mike. “This is a great area undergoing a lot of change, it’s a prime location.”

The team has taken style cues from the site's original features

Work started on the building in 2022 with removing the cladding to expose original brickwork and beams, replacing windows with period-style windows that fit the history of the site, restoring window headers and salvaging the original floorboards, building new staircases and a lift to create an accessible venue.

New staircases at the site

Blaine Leathem, from BCL Properties, said this next phase will really see the venue come to life.

"All the designs and colour schemes I've had in my head for months are all coming together now," he said. "Because this is an old building with so much history it was really important for us to honour its heritage and we've taken those old features as our style cues.

"We've kept the old aspects, such as the exposed brickwork and trusses, but made it modern."

View from the area that will house the rooftop bar

The 3 Stories is one in a wave of new hospitality venues in the city, which in recent months has welcomed new venues such as The Tram Shelter in Seaburn, The Keel Tavern and The Botanist in Keel Square, Saba Maison de Luxe in Low Row and the new Wild Fire Pizza in Deptford.

This year will also see the opening of RIO in Low Row, The Muddler in Keel Square, Elephant Rock beachfront bar in Roker and The Bridge Hotel Vaults in Sunniside, amongst others.

The ground floor bar is taking shape

Plans are also in the pipeline for a second, main entrance to Sunderland train station, which, subject to funding, would stand directly opposite The 3 Stories, linking the station to the city’s burgeoning central business district.

"It’s an exciting time for the whole city. As the saying goes ‘ a rising tide lifts all ships’ and what’s happening with all new openings is great for Sunderland,” added Blaine. The team has already finalised the menu for the ground floor bar, which will feature options such as bao buns, loaded fries and more.

Branding for the new venue

Jobs creation

Recruitment is also ongoing for 40 plus staff, with a range of positions available from general manager through to bar staff.

Anyone interested in applying can email a CV and covering letter to [email protected]