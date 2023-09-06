Building work starts on Sunderland's new Keel Tavern bar at Keel Square

Building work has started on the new Keel Tavern in Keel Square, with a view to opening in November

Ollie Vaulkhard, founder of The Vaulkhard Group, owns some of Newcastle’s most-popular bars including Barluga, Town Wall, Bridge Tavern, Redhouse, Beehive, Bealim House and more, as well as bars in Gosforth and Northumberland.

The opening of The Keel Tavern on the ground floor of the Holiday Inn in Keel Square this November will be the group’s 19th opening – and their first south of the Tyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What appealed to us initially was actually the council, they came to see us and they had great vision. As a company, we’re not going to open bars in Leeds and Manchester, we want to operate in this region,” said Ollie. “I think the original thought process was that they looked at bars down Grey Street like Barluga and Pleased To Meet You and felt that Sunderland should have bars like that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works continue at the Keel Tavern at Keel Square. Pulp Studio's Design House designer Gérard Mcelvenny with Vaulkhard Group director Ollie Vaulkhard.

"We’re keen to grow and expand the business, and the positive energy surrounding the regeneration of Sunderland is something so different to what we’ve experienced elsewhere and it would be neglectful of us not to explore that. We’ve had a great reaction so far and I’ve got a gut feeling this bar will be really busy.”

The Keel Tavern is a significant investment from the pub group, using local shop fitters and builders. Building work has already started creating floors, a bar, kitchen and more ahead of the builders handing the site over later this autumn.

And Ollie says he’s looking forward to the reaction from Sunderland – “For me it’s when a bar opens that it really becomes a public house, it’s the customers and how they respond to it.”

Building work has started at the Keel Tavern at Keel Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although The Botanist has not confirmed an opening date, it’s expected it may also open this year. Their unit will be the one closest to The Holiday Inn entrance, with The Keel Tavern the next one along.

The third, corner, unit is due to be announced soon and it’s expected to be another bar operator. The fourth unit in the new development, which faces on to High Street West is smaller and is expected to be retail, however, no official announcements have yet been made.

Working on the aesthetic of the bar has been a passion project for Sunderland-born Gerard Mcelvenny of award-winning North East interior design specialist Pulp Studios Design House.

He’s worked on most of The Vaulkhard Group’s bars, as well as many other successful bars in the region including Horticulture in Newcastle and Port of Call in Park Lane.

Artist's impression of how The Keel Tavern will look. Image courtesy of Pulp Studios Design House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sunderland city centre is my playground, it’s where I grew up,” he said. “It’s somewhere I’m very familiar with, so the opportunity to work with Ollie on this and impart some local knowledge has been a delight."

Briefed with paying homage to the brewing history of the area and its rich industrial and maritime heritage, the designs will see the two-storey venue decorated with ‘oversized still tops’ and barrels, with its mezzanine and viewing gallery overlooking Keel Square also providing the perfect environment for guests seeking to dine al fresco.

“In the design there’s some nods to its locality, but it’s also a Sunderland boozer. There’s some design accents from Vaux such as in the style of the signage, but it’s subtle,” said Gerard. "Even in the balustrade lattice, it’s the same sort of layout as the old Roker Park.”

While all The Vaulkhard Group pubs have a completely different identity and feel, the closest bars in the portfolio to what we can expect from The Keel Tavern is Town Wall and Bridge Tavern: an informal, modern pub that caters for all.

A second floor is being created at The Keel Tavern at Keel Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will hold around 200 inside, with a further 100 outside and will be dog-friendly inside and out.

Open seven days a week, it will specialise in craft ale and beers with 18 different beer taps, using local breweries and guest ales.

Food-wise, we can expect informal pub classics.

The Vaulkhard Group has already received many CVs for The Keel Tavern, which will create 30 full-time and part-time jobs. However, recruitment is still ongoing. Those interested can email [email protected]

This autumn will also see the opening The 3 Stories bar and nightclub in the transformed former JJB Sports building in High Street West.