They’ve been some of the most-anticipated new openings in the city centre.
And finally fit out work is starting on the new bars in Keel Square, beneath The Holiday Inn, with The Keel Tavern due to open in November.
It’s being brought to the city by The Vaulkhard Group, the successful North East hospitality group behind bars including Newcastle’s Bar Luga, Town Wall, Bridge Tavern and Redhouse.
They commissioned Pulp Studios Design House, who’ve created striking interiors for the likes of Horticulture in Newcastle, to design the interiors. Here’s the design studio’s artist’s impressions of what we can expect from the new Keel Tavern.
1. City's brewing history
The designer's brief was to create a Craft Beer and Fine Food venue with a subtle nod to the brewing history of the area. The famous Vaux Brewery once dominated the skyline over the road at what is now the Riverside development. Photo: Pulp Studios Design House
2. Much anticipation
The bars are among the most-anticipated to be opening in the city and are set to boost the hospitality offering in this corner of the city. Photo: Pulp Studios Design House
3. Hospitality hub
The Keel Tavern will occupy one of four units beneath the new Holiday Inn, which opened in December. It will be joined by neighbour The Botanist, with both bars granted outdoor seating licenses. A third bar is expected to be announced soon, whilst the fourth smaller unit is set to be retail. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Two floors
A second floor is being created in the unit, which will house a variety of seating for food and drinks. Photo: Pulp Studios Design House