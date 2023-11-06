It will be the first of the new bars heading to Keel Square to open.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Keel Tavern is getting ready to pull its first pint after announcing its opening date.

Pulp Studio's Design House designer Gérard Mcelvenny with Vaulkhard Group director Ollie Vaulkhard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers have been on site for the past few weeks preparing Sunderland's newest bar, which will open in one of the four new units in Keel Square at 12pm on November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying homage to the brewing history of the city - the new bar is in the shadow of the original Vaux - and its rich industrial and maritime heritage, the two-storey venue has been decorated with oversized still tops and barrels and has a mezzanine and viewing gallery overlooking Keel Square.

Working on the aesthetic of the bar has been a passion project for Sunderland-born Gerard Mcelvenny of award-winning North East interior design specialist Pulp Studios Design House. The new bar will hold around 200 people inside, with a further 100 outside and will be dog-friendly inside and out.

Open seven days a week, it will specialise in craft ale and beers with 18 different beer taps, using local breweries and guest ales.

Food-wise, we can expect informal pub classics, such as pies.

How The Keel Tavern will look

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's being brought to the city by The Vaulkhard Group who are behind some of Newcastle's most-popular bars including Barluga, Town Wall, Bridge Tavern, Redhouse, Beehive, Bealim House and more, as well as bars in Gosforth and Northumberland. While all The Vaulkhard Group pubs have a completely different identity and feel, the closest bars in the portfolio to what we can expect from The Keel Tavern is Town Wall and Bridge Tavern: an informal, modern pub that caters for all.