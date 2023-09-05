Watch more videos on Shots!

Transforming the old Harbour View Motors site in Roker into a new bar and grill has been a labour of love for city businessman Walter Veti.

The late 19th century unit has been completely transformed, from the creation of a kitchen and beer cellar on the bottom floor to a main bar on the ground floor and a top floor balcony, with views across the marina and beyond.

Interior design firm, the award-winning Collective Design, who are behind the interiors of successful North East bars such as Pleased to Meet You, Stack, Hibou Blanc and The Muddler, have been working hard on the bar’s aesthetic which merges industrial with heritage-inspired features.

These Things Happen will open in Roker later this month.

And people will be able to check out the new bar from Friday, September 15 for drinks only, with the kitchen open from Monday, September 18.

Walter, who also owns The Saltgrass in Deptford, said: “We’ve gone the full nine yards with this and we think it’s going to be a great addition to the seafront. The response to the news of the bar has been fantastic, I think people are happy to see an old building being brought back to life.”

Food-wise, it will serve brunches through to lunch and evening meals, with a focus on locally-sourced ingredients from suppliers such as De Giorgio Butchers in Whitburn, the Fish Quay and Youngs in Pallion.