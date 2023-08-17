It’s being brought to the city by Sunderland businessman Walter Veti whose family has owned the site, which also comprises the One Stop shop, since 1994.

It has long been their intention to turn the remaining, larger section of the late nineteenth century unit into a new venue for the seafront – and now their plans are coming to fruition.

Work is forging ahead on the new These Things Happen in Roker

The name of the bar is inspired by the common phrase, These Things Happen, which Walter and his friends often use amongst each other.

It’s seen a £1.2million investment in the site, which had stood empty since it closed as Harbour View Motors more than five years ago, including a new roof, new windows, installation of a new kitchen and beer cellar, toilets, main bar and an upstairs multi-purpose space with its own bar.

A balcony will also be added soon above the main entrance so people can make the most of the marina and River Views as it meanders out to sea.

Interior design firm, the award-winning Collective Design, who are behind the interiors of successful North East bars such as Pleased to Meet You, Stack, Hibou Blanc and The Muddler, have been working hard on the bar’s aesthetic which merges industrial with heritage-inspired features.

Works continue at These Things Happen on Harbour View with general manager Dan Moult and head chef Chris Garcia.

Walter, who also owns The Saltgrass in Deptford, said the team is working towards an end of August opening, but an official opening date will be announced closer to the time.

"We were aiming for Bank Holiday weekend, but I think any weekend we open will be like a Bank Holiday, because there’s been so much interest in the place,” he said. “I must get asked about 15 times a day when we’re opening – and we’re very close now.

“We’ve gone the full nine yards with this and we think it’s going to be a great addition to the seafront. The response to the news of the bar has been fantastic, I think people are happy to see an old building being brought back to life.”

General manager Dan Moult has previously managed El Castillo at The Auckland Project, Bishop Auckland, and says he’s excited to be boosting Sunderland’s hospitality offering.

The new bar is fast taking shape

"The style of the venue and what Walter is doing here really attracted me to this venue,” he said. “I’m a food heavy person and we’ll be working hard on that offering to get it right. Coupled with the music aspect and the style, it’s really going to stand apart whilst also complementing other bars and restaurants in the area.”

Recruitment is still ongoing for front of house staff, with around 40 jobs created by the venture which will be open seven days a week from 9am to midnight.

Food-wise, it will serve brunches through to lunch and evening meals.

Head chef Chris Garcia said there’ll be a firm focus on locally-sourced ingredients. “It won’t be too high end, even though that is my background in food,” he said. “We’re still working on the menu, but we’re looking at options such as burgers and different mussel options working with suppliers such as De Giorgio Butchers in Whitburn, the Fish Quay and Youngs in Pallion.”

The large unit was formerly a car dealership

The music policy will feature soul, funk, disco and house with DJs including resident DJ Ryan McDermott once he’s finished the summer season in Ibiza.

Sections of the bar will also be dog-friendly to cater for those out for a walk along the seafront.

Other new additions heading to Roker include new cafe Ruhe which is due to open within the next few weeks next to the Victorian bandstand in Roker Park.

This year will also see the opening of a sister site to Blacks Corner in East Boldon as works continue on the old tram shelter in Seaburn.

It follows the success of a number of new hospitality businesses in Roker and Seaburn, including North which has given new life to the former storage shelter on Seaburn promenade and Tin of Sardines which has transformed the old toilet block and tram shelter in Pier View.