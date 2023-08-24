The major structural and building works at the site in High Street West are now nearing completion with a view to the new venue opening its doors by the end of 2023.

Plumbing and electrical works will start in the next few weeks followed by the fit out to turn it into The 3 Stories bar, nightclub and roof terrace. Furniture is already in storage, ready to install once the building work is complete.

It’s been a huge undertaking by Roxborough Construction, owned by father and daughter John Curran and Sarah Leathem, who have had the building for the past few decades. They’ve been giving new life to the Georgian site working in conjunction with BCL Properties, with a dedicated team of around 30 workers on site.

The former JJB Sports building is being turned into The 3 Stories. The image on the right shows how the facade will look.

The new name is in honour of the site’s three floors and its former life as The Three Crowns pub. Believed to date back to the 1780s, the building still retains some stunning original features including ornate glazed tiles on the Pann Lane side, a historic side alley which got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago.

The team has stripped the building back to its bare brick, exposed beams, restored window headers and salvaged the original floorboards to make the most of its period features and the new frontage will replicate the original as much as possible with modern materials.

Blaine Leathem, from BCL Properties, said there’s been a lot of interest in the site, especially when the 1970s metal cladding came down.

"It’s an exciting time for the whole city. As the saying goes ‘ a rising tide lifts all ships’ and what’s happening with all new openings is great for Sunderland,” he said. “We’re trying to keep the original features and put character back in as much as possible. People have been so keen to see what’s happening.”

There's plans in place for a rooftop bar

Mike Callan is in charge of the hospitality side of The 3 Stories and he says Sunderland can look forward to a seven-day offering on the ground floor bar, which will serve small plates and bottomless brunches served from lunch through to early evening, with the nightclub, which will have a VIP section with table service, and rooftop bar having separate opening hours.

Although not a sports bar, The 3 Stories will also have a strong match day offering with dedicated match day zones.

"People can expect great entertainment over three floors, we’ll have something for everybody,” he said. “This is a great area undergoing a lot of change, it’s a prime location.”

The site will also be accessible with a lift between the three floors.

Stunning glazed tiles on the Pann Lane side of the building

In September, the recruitment drive will commence for front of house as well as kitchen staff, with around 40 jobs created.

An open day will also be held for DJs, bands and solo acts who would like to perform at the new venue.

Planning permission to turn the ground floor into a bar and the middle floor into a nightclub has been in place since 2018. A recent additional application was made to city development chiefs, which includes the addition of a rooftop beer garden and smoking area on the top floor with space for several tables.

Structural and building works are nearing completion ahead of the fit out

All going to plan, and subject to approval, it would see the venue open around October / November.

Plans are in the pipeline for a second, main entrance to Sunderland train station, which, subject to funding, would stand directly opposite The 3 Stories, linking the station to the city’s burgeoning central business district.

Work is also nearing completion in restoring the Elephant Tearooms which has had its Georgian and Victorian shop fronts replicated. It follows the success of the restoration of Mackie’s Corner, which houses independent businesses on the ground floor with the opening floors available to let to creative industries.

Food-wise, Slice and German Doner Kebab have also opened in recent weeks near to The 3 Stories, giving new life to once-empty units.