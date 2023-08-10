First look at Slice Sunderland as it brings New York-style pizzas to city centre

Slice Sunderland officially opens to the public on Friday, August 11, but we went for a first look around to see what pizzas they’re slinging our way.

It’s been brought to the city by Seaham businessmen Andy Smith and Mark Milroy who’ve already had great success with the original Slice which draws regular queues at its pizza hatch at the bottom of Church Street in Seaham.

They launched sister venture Slice Sunderland last year at Vaux Taproom in Roker, but decided they needed a larger unit where they could offer pizza daily instead of just during the taproom’s weekend hours.

A first look at the new Slice Sunderland in Market Square

Now, they’ve totally transformed the former Meet & Eat unit in Market Square, opposite the Metro entrance to Sunderland train station, which is part of the overall Bridges site.

"We’ve had loads of interest already,” said Andy. “We put a pizza in the window on Tuesday and loads of people started asking when we were open.

"Vaux was a great opportunity and it was great being attached to a brewery, but we wanted more passing trade. This is a fairly busy high street and we’re ideally situated for people who want to grab a slice on their lunch break or shoppers who want a slice on the go.

"It’s super quick and convenient food.”

Slice Sunderland manager Chris Paterson opens up at Market Square.

Slice is aimed at providing slices of pizza to grab and go priced from £3 but, if you’re hungry enough, you can order a full 24in pizza.

There will be four staple choices – margherita, pepperoni, bolognese and cheesy garlic bread – as well as specials which change weekly, loaded fries and meal deals where you can pick up any slice, seasoned fries and a can of pop for £6.50.

It’s one in a number of businesses investing in Sunderland which ties into the wider Riverside plans to have more people living and working in the city centre.

Andy added: “Sunderland is really on the up, it’s like Leeds was ten years ago when it underwent huge change. The more food places, and other businesses, the better, there’s plenty of pie for everyone.

Slice Sunderland opens up at Market Square.

"There’s plenty of trade to be had in Sunderland, you just need to give them a reason to come.”

This week also saw the opening of the much-anticipated German Doner Kebab next to the Shelter shop in High Street West.

Part of a global chain, the rapidly-expanding brand has brought its range of German-inspired kebabs to Sunderland after proving popular at its two other North East branches in Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

Other activity in this corner of the city centre includes the new train station entrance due to welcome its first travellers in autumn and the former JJB building which is being turned into a nightclub and cocktail bar with a view to creating a rooftop bar also.

The council is also drumming up support to build a northern entrance to the train station which would transform the nearby Poundland site.