News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Sunderland's newest addition is openSunderland's newest addition is open
Sunderland's newest addition is open

13 pictures inside Sunderland's new German Doner Kebab branch

That’s a wrap!
By Katy Wheeler
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST

Eighteen months in the making, Sunderland’s new German Doner Kebab finally opens for business from August 9 following a soft launch. Here’s a look around the new addition to High Street West.

German Doner Kebab is a global brand that's expanded rapidly thanks to its signature kebabs.

1. Global brand

German Doner Kebab is a global brand that's expanded rapidly thanks to its signature kebabs. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
The new addition has created 30 jobs for the city, with recruitment ongoing. Pictured is staff member Alisha Khadka.

2. New recruits

The new addition has created 30 jobs for the city, with recruitment ongoing. Pictured is staff member Alisha Khadka. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Franchisee Kamal Ahmad, third from left, with his management team.

3. Team work

Franchisee Kamal Ahmad, third from left, with his management team. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
As well as ordering at the till for sit-in or take away, there's self ordering machines.

4. Self service

As well as ordering at the till for sit-in or take away, there's self ordering machines. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sunderland