Nissan's Sunderland plant says 'yellow' to new-look Juke

Sunderland's Nissan plant is going back to the future in a colourful way.

The car giant has launched a new-look Wearside-built vision of its popular Juke mini crossover - and the model will be available in yellow for the first time in six years.

Nissan Director of Production JS Bolton with the yellow Juke

Nissan has reintroduced the yellow exterior option following its popularity on the first-generation Juke. The new shade is slightly paler than the original, for a modern look.

The updated Juke is now in production at Sunderland, where more than 1.3 million of the car have been built since the original was launched in 2010.

Adam Pennick, Vice President of Manufacturing, at the plant is confident the revamp will be a hit with customers: “It’s a proud moment for our team to see the latest Juke going down the line – and it’s particularly exciting to see flashes of the famous yellow in production for the first time in six years," he said.

"I know our world-class manufacturing and engineering teams are looking forward delivering the car to the high quality levels that our customers love and expect.”

Juke is now the fourth most manufactured model at Sunderland Plant, behind Qashqai, Micra and Primera. Last summer the plant built its eleven millionth vehicle since production began in 1986.

For its mid-lifecycle facelift , Nissan’s designers and engineers have also made significant changes to the Juke’s interior, including a redesigned centre console and instrument panel, new materials, trim and upgraded fit and finish.

The Juke is available in yellow for the first time in six years

And the car’s connectivity has been updated with a larger touchscreen and additional features.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan GB, said: "The latest generation Juke was launched in 2019 and continual improvements, including a new hybrid powertrain, have ensured it remains popular with UK customers in a fiercely competitive sector.

"2023 was the current generation Juke’s best-selling year and these latest updates retain its distinctive style while enhancing connectivity, quality, interior design and safety to ensure it stays ahead of the competition."

Matthew Weaver, Vice President, Nissan Design Europe, said the whole UK operation had been involved in giving the car a makeover: "Juke is Nissan’s bold, confident family member.

Nissan Director of Production JS Bolton unveils the new yellow Juke

"The number one purchase reason is its design – customers love its style and assertive personality. We’ve loved working with our colleagues at Nissan Technical Centre Europe and the team at the Sunderland factory to develop a new yellow for Juke which will make an even bolder statement - we think it will give the Juke an extra ‘bang’.