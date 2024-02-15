Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newspapers and news websites from around the North East have come together to call on the Government to provide financial support for the Crown Works Studios plan.

The Sunderland Echo, The Journal, Chronicle, and Northern Echo, as well as the Northern Agenda newsletter, have set aside their normal rivalries to support a scheme that they say will provide benefits for the whole North East.

A joint statement from editors Ross Robertson, Ian Arkle, Graeme Whitfield, Helen Dalby, Sophie Barley and Gavin Foster said: “The Crown Works Studios plan has the potential to be transformational for Sunderland and the wider North East.

"It could be the catalyst for growth in the North East creative industries in the same way that the Nissan plant was for the car industry 40 years ago.

“Fulwell 73 and Cain International have developed a plan that has the backing of the whole region, as well as key players in the film and TV world.

"We felt it was only right that the regional media unite our voices to demonstrate the depth of that support in every corner of the North East.

“Politicians of all parties have supported the plans but now is the time for the Government to provide the financial support to back up those warm words.

"The Crown Works plan is levelling up in action and an opportunity that cannot be squandered.”

Sunderland City Council has helped Fulwell 73 and Cain International develop the Crown Works plans, but support is also coming from other parts of the region.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt outside Downing Street. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Nick Kemp, leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for the whole of the North East.

"Crown Works Studios will be built in Sunderland which is great for the city and region, but what I’m really excited about is the opportunity this brings for us all.

“Of the 8,450 new jobs set to be created regionally, so many of them will be in the creative industries.

"Newcastle has a proud reputation for creativity and innovation and we have excellence in these fields both in business and academia. It’s a chance for Newcastle’s thriving content creation and design, digital and technology industries to really grow.

“Sitting alongside the work of Generator attracting music labels to the city and New Writing North bringing publishers here, this investment is potentially game changing for the region.”

Amanda Hopgood, Durham County Council leader and interim portfolio holder for culture, creative, tourism and sport ahead of the formation of a new North East Mayoral Combined Authority, said: “We’re seeing strong growth in creative industries in the region but there’s enormous untapped potential to go much further. A studio development the scale of Nissan would enable us to realise that potential in a very short space of time.

“We’re talking about 8,450 new jobs and levering in an annual production spend of £644m in our economy.

"The benefits would be felt far beyond the creative sector and across the region. Studios need actors, directors, camera crew and sound engineers, but they also need electricians, caterers and hairdressers and make-up artists.

"And like Nissan, it would create an entire production ecosystem of supply chain businesses.

“That’s great news for the people of the North East, who would be in pole position to capitalise. We’re nurturing the talent, we have world-class locations, and by attracting more and more productions to film here in the North East, we are showcasing the region as a visitor destination, nationally and internationally.

"Crown Works Studios would give us the studio facilities to match. It’s a transformational development that would take things to a whole new level across our region.”

Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “The Crown Work Film Studio project looks set to be a game-changer for the entire region.

"The natural assets of our dramatic coastline and beautiful green spaces in South Tyneside along with a filming-friendly attitude has often drawn film-makers to our borough.

“But this opportunity represents so much more. As well as being able to showcase our beautiful Borough on an international stage, it will provide a much-needed economic and skills boost.

“As the lead for skills in the imminent devolution deal, this development couldn’t be more timely for South Tyneside.

"The studio would be a hub for skills, technology and creative people, providing unparalleled opportunities for our local workforce to be upskilled.