The interactive glass and metal sculpture, Propellers of the City, is often referred to by Wearsiders simply as “the wheel”.

Despite its 3.5 metres diameter and huge weight, when in operation it can be turned by hand. It immediately became popular, particularly with children, when it was unveiled outside The Peacock pub on August 31, 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sculpture honours the heritage of both Sunderland’s six centuries shipyard heritage and its famous glass industry; and the many thousands who worked in both. It features almost 500 photographs of those who worked in the yards.

The sculpture was taken away for repair 20 months after it was vandalised.

However, it was vandalised by yobs in December 2021 and had been fenced off ever since – until now.

Propellers of the City will be returned to its spot when construction of the city centre’s Culture House is complete. The £27 million project is scheduled to open in early 2025.

Sunderland City Council told the Echo in April that repairs would not be quick or simple, due to the highly specialised nature of the work required and the tendering process. When it is finally restored, it will not have been in operation for over three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council now says: “As outlined previously, the Propellers of the City has now been temporarily removed and is with a specialist repairer in Cumbria.

How the sculpture looked in June 2021. Picture, Sunderland Echo.

“It was lifted from its foundations on Monday 7 August and will be reinstated in due course.”

The Culture House will stand on the site where the recently demolished buildings, including the former Corner Flag pub and Luciano’s restaurant, previously stood.

The four-storey building will overlook Keel Square and house a range of facilities for adults, children and young people, spaces for exhibitions, storytelling, learning, media and arts and crafts.

As well as adult and children’s library facilities, the venue will offer a café, business and faith spaces, a local studies and archive centre, events hall and roof garden.