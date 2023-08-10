Mozart, Beethoven and Vivaldi among Sunderland's Fire Station classical treats

The High Street West venue hosts four performances from Royal Northern Sinfonia (RNS), with a special multi-buy offer giving up to 20% off tickets.

The first performance is Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante on Thursday, October 12, featuring Mahler’s dramatic reworking of Schubert’s Death and the Maiden.

RNS soloists, orchestra leader Maria Włoszczowska on violin and Timothy Ridout on viola, will lead the power and beauty of a symphony orchestra.

Royal Northern Sinfonia has announced a programme of concerts at The Fire Station. Picture by Mark Savage.

The concert opens with Lera Auerbach’s Sogno di Stabat Mater, a “subversive contemporary take” on a much older piece – Giovanni Pergolesi’s famous choral work.

The second RNS concert is Christmas by Candlelight on Friday, December 1 with “beautiful and spiritual Christmas music”. Last year’s Christmas by Candlelight proved hugely popular with the Fire Station audience.

The centrepiece of the third concert is Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto on February 25, featuring Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 Eroica conducted by Dinis Sousa.

One of the world’s finest clarinettists, Julian Bliss, will be in the spotlight for the Mozart piece. Bliss has performed as a soloist with a string of globally renowned orchestras including the BBC Symphony, Royal Philharmonic, Sao Paolo Symphony and the Queensland Symphony.

Royal Northern Sinfonia orchestra leader and violinist Maria Włoszczowska. Picture by Tynesight.

The last concert in the RNS’s programme is the ever-popular Four Seasons by Vivaldi on Sunday, May 26. The concertos are as much a hit now as they were 300 years ago.

Tamsin Austin, venue director for The Fire Station said: “We would love people to fix these wonderful, world class, quarterly concerts in their calendar now and join us regularly for some musical magic.

“We hope our multi-buy offer will encourage people to enjoy the full array of musicianship within the orchestra. We know it will be a memorable series of concerts and we wanted to make it as affordable as possible.”

James Thomas, director at RNS, added: “The Fire Station is now a core fixture in Royal Northern Sinfonia’s diary and it’s been a real pleasure to curate a new series of concerts there."