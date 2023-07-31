All members of Slalom D are proud of the city and always keen to plant the Sunderland flag.

On Friday, August 4 the band plays at the Rebellion Festival in Blackpool. They recently appeared at the Kubix Festival in Herrington Park, supporting the likes of Squeeze and Heaven 17.

This summer sees the release of their much anticipated latest album, Waltz Into Anarchy. The album was produced by Phil Jackson at local studio The Bunker. It will be available on digital, CD, vinyl and cassette formats on Serial Bowl Records in August.

Slalom D formed in 2018 and named themselves after a strong lager, now discontinued, which found favour among the discerning palates of the Wearside punk community.

Sunderland is undergoing a musical resurgence with Slalom D at its forefront; noted for combining a punk sound with innovative melodies, raw power and exploration of contemporary social issues.

The band consists of lead singer Fiona Duncan, Tony Lindstedt on bass, Andrew Scobie on keyboards, Gary Roberts on guitar and Iain Murray on drums.

The band was previously fronted by much-loved singer and well-known Wearsider Craig Macbeth, who sadly passed away in 2019. Craig’s friend Fiona has filled his big shoes ever since.

Their songs Jerusalem and Step Out of Line won the Radio Northumberland New Wave with Newman Song of the Year Awards in 2018 and 2022 respectively. On stage they have supported punk legends The Rezillos and UK Subs.

Fiona said: “We’re fiercely proud of being from Sunderland and we will always promote the city wherever we go.

“For too long, Sunderland has been portrayed as a derelict city full of deprivation and social inequality. Things are changing though; we have a vibrant music scene here and state of the art infrastructure like the new Spire Bridge and the Marina.

“Sunderland is a very different place to what it was even 20 years ago.”