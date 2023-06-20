Sunderland Summer Sessions to help guide young musicians - here's how to take part

Independent in Holmeside has teamed up with The Bunker in Stockton Road for the initiative, which is aimed at providing much-needed support and guidance to new musicians from Wearside and beyond, through a month-long residency style set up where the bands will be based at The Bunker studios.

A cohort of local artists will receive more than 30 hours of free rehearsal and recording time, alongside support from industry professionals and experienced musicians to develop their songwriting, live performance skills, artist management assets (EPKs, Tech Specs, OneSheets etc) and more.

In addition to the valuable support, artists will be encouraged to use the rehearsal time to write new music and spend time working on their songs, exploring new ideas they may not usually have time for.

Participants will be based at The Bunker

All artists will perform in a weekend of celebration gigs at Independent on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd of September as well as having theirmusic featured on a compilation album, to be released on all streaming platforms.

Alongside the rehearsal hours and advice, artists will leave the process with:

::A three-track live sessions video, multi track recorded and mixed with multi-camera angle HD visuals.

::A new tech spec and editable template for future.

Bunker rehearsals

::A new one sheet PR document and editable template for future.

Independent and The Bunker, two institutions of music in Sunderland, are collaborating on this project to bring grassroots levels of support to grassroots musicians with help and advice coming from those working within the industry in the city and the surrounding areas.

Independent’s Ben Richardson explained: “We’re really pleased to be partnering with The Bunker on this project. Since moving into our joint office together last year we’ve been working closely alongside each other to support the work we both do in the city but this is thebiggest and best project to date.”

Kenny Sanger, from The Bunker, added: “We hope that the Summer Sessions project is something we can work on for years to come and hopefully this year's activities will allow us to gain funding and further support to grow the initiative in future alongside developing other like-minded opportunities with the team at Independent.”

How to sign up

The Sunderland Summer Sessions are open to North East based musicians. Artists will need to be available on certain specific dates throughout the summer.