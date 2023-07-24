Maybe there should be three – that at the start of the school holidays it will rain. And rain it certainly did, by the bucket load and barely let up all day but that didn’t stop the hardy music lovers of Sunderland having a cracking time at the second weekend of Kubix Festival at Herrington Country Park on Saturday, July 22.

While The Boo Radleys sprightly summer hit ‘Wake Up Boo’ may have seen out of place in the midst of something more akin to a monsoon, it did start the day off on a bright note.

EMF, in their migraine inducing, colourful clothes, really ramped it up with some tasty Dance beats packed with a shot of Rock to get things up and moving with ‘I Believe’, a hard hitting cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Just Can`t Get Enough’ and a barnstorming ‘Unbelievable’ sounding every bit as good today as it did back in the 90’s.

Squeeze at Kubix Festival, Sunderland 22nd July 2023 - Photo By Mick Burgess

Over on the Second Stage, rather conveniently located in a tent, Armory Show, the band put together by Richard Jobson of The Skids, pulled the rabbit out of the bag, with arguably the strongest set of the day.

Dark, moody and enthralling ‘Castles In Spain’ and ‘Glory Of Love’ showed some genuine class which makes it all the more baffling why they never set the charts on fire back in the ‘80’s, especially when they were tipped as the new U2 at the time.

Perhaps the most bizarre act of the day was Elvana. How on earth could a long haired Elvis impersonator cover Nirvana in the style of Elvis and Elvis in the style of Nirvana? Sounds ridiculous?

Correct, but this was hugely entertaining as ‘Hound Dog’ nestled alongside ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ complete with Elvanarama backing singers with gold tinsel pom poms as Elvana left the sanctuary of the stage to join a delighted crowd at the crash barrier. Certainly the most fun act of the day.

Marc Almond at Kubix Festival, Sunderland 22nd July 2023 - Photo By Mick Burgess

Original Simple Minds bassist Derek Forbes brought his new three-piece band, Derek Forbes and the Dark to Sunderland for a set of early Simple Minds songs including the appropriate ‘Waterfront’ before Heaven 17 arrived on the main stage for a classy set of ‘80’s electro Pop classics including ‘Crushed By The Wheels Of Industry’ and the smash hit single ‘Temptation’ with Glenn Gregory putting in a commanding performance to cheer up the increasingly wet crowd.

House Of Love were somewhat underwhelming although ‘Shine On’ did provide something of a mid-set lift, not surprising really as this was one of the highlights of the late `80`s.

Inspiral Carpets on the other hand grabbed things by the throat and made every second count with a set crammed with Manchester classics powered by the organ of Clint Boon and the melodies of returning original singer Stephen Holt. ‘This How It Feels’, the moody ballad, ‘Two Worlds Collide’ with Boon`s harmony vocals adding some tasty spice to the mix and ‘Dragging Me Down’ featured in a sensational set.

Those craving something with a harder edge were well served with former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons who ripped it up on the Second Stage with some fierce, in your face Biker Rock as originals ‘Bite My Tongue’ and new song ‘Schizophrenia’ mixed with Motorhead barnstormers ‘Iron Fist’ and ‘Born To Raise Hell’. Just the ticket as early evening arrived.

Elvana at Kubix Festival, Sunderland 22nd July 2023 - Photo By Mick Burgess

Bringing a touch of Vaudeville to a rather muddy field in Sunderland was Marc Almond who delivered a flamboyant set including no fewer than two Number One smashes in ‘Tainted Love’ and ‘Something Gotten Hold Of My Heart’ which he recorded with Gene Pitney. It was however ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye’ which really hit the mark.

808 State brought back memories of all night Raves for a moment with their laser zapping set that included their crossover hit ‘Pacific State’ before Indie heroes The Enemy braved the downpour with energetic guitar driven songs including ‘Happy Birthday Jane’, their big hit ‘Had Enough’ and the anthemic ‘Be Somebody.’

Barmy Bradford Rockers Terrorvision hammered out a set of high energy barnstormers including ‘Oblivion’, ‘Discotheque Wreck’ and feel good summer hit ‘Tequila’, with crazy front man Tony Wright, never still for a second.

