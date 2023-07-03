Thousands of candles will illuminate the former Holy Trinity Church in the East End for a series of concerts being bought to the city by global entertainment platform, Fever, whose candlelit experiences have wowed audiences across the world.

The concerts will feature a Tribute to Queen, Hans Zimmer’s best work and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons over a series of nights later this year.

The aim of the performances is to attract a broader audience, that might not have considered a classical music concert before, to connect with the most iconic pieces of the greatest composers and listen to the top hits of well-known artists in a different way.

Candlelight Concerts is heading to Sunderland

Candlelight Concerts was initially conceived as a classical music series with concerts featuring works from the greatest composers, such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin.

Now, the ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks and many more.

This multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.

The venue will be transformed by thousands of candles

Tickets are £24 and are available at www.feverup.com

The Sunderland programme is:

::Candlelight: Hans Zimmer's Best Works, September 23 at 7pm and 9pm

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Seventeen Nineteen at Holy Trinity Church

::Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen, October 6 at 7pm and 9pm

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

::Candlelight: Vivaldi's Four Seasons, October 13 at 7pm and 9pm