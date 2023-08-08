The folk programme at the High Street West auditorium starts on Friday, September 22 with the much anticipated first visit of Eddi Reader, the Scottish singer-songwriter known for her work as frontwoman of Fairground Attraction and an enduring solo career.

Over 40 years, Eddi has become one of the great live acts of folk with an exquisitely attuned ear for folk song and traditional verse, complemented by a rich and versatile vocal style. Tickets start at £17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, October 25, Irish singer songwriter Lisa O’Neill will take to the Sunderland stage.

The folk programme at The Fire Station starts on Friday, September 22 with singer Eddi Reader, known for her work with Fairground Attraction and an long solo career.

Most Popular

Lisa was brought to a broader audience with her version of Bob Dylan’s 1970 song All the Tired Horses, which she performed for the final episode of the final series of iconic BBC series Peaky Blinders.

Her fourth album, All of This is Chance, was released in February of this year. Tickets start at £17.

On Thursday, November 23 Bellowhead fiddle player and former BBC Radio 2 Musician of the Year Sam Sweeney brings his all-star band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from his success with Bellowhead on their 2022 comeback tour, Sam’s Escape That tour features Louis Campbell on electric guitar, Ben Nicholls on double bass and Stuart McCallum on acoustic guitar.

Lisa O’Neill is known for her version of Bob Dylan’s All the Tired Horses, which she performed for the final episode of Peaky Blinders.

Wednesday, November 29 will see a gig by West Country folk singer and instrumentalist Seth Lakeman, with singer and musician Benji Kirkpatrick and Devon singer-songwriter Alex Hart.

Seth’s 2005 album Kitty Jay was nominated for a Mercury Prize.

His 11th album, Make Your Mark, was released in November 2021 and in 2022 he was a key part of the Sea Song Sessions, released as an album last September. Tickets are on sale from £17.

On Thursday, December 21 Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden bring their festive Wassail show to The Fire Station. The show presents seasonal, traditional material, taking audiences back to some of the oldest songs in the English canon. Tickets start from £19.