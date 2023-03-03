Woz Oliver has been announced as the winner of Pack & Send’s Art of the Year competition for his oil painting of Peaky Blinders protagonist, Tommy Shelby.

Having previously worked as a professional MMA coach, Woz started painting as a hobby in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his success, Woz, who also won the company’s Art of the Month award back in April 2022, said: “I’m over the moon that my work has been named the winning piece.

Woz Oliver has won an Art of the Year award

"To have won Art of the Month in April last year was great, but this is even more special, especially when I look at the work of the other artists in the competition. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and to Pack & Send for the opportunity and the shipping voucher.”

Woz’s work has been featured in several exhibitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first was the Gerry Laffy Art Collective at Lauderdale House in 2020. The second was Asylum 2 Return to the Crypt in New Church London, alongside other artists such as Banksy, Mason Storm and Gerry Laffy.

Woz also had a solo exhibition in Sunderland in 2021 at Frederick Street Gallery called Heroes and Villains. Woz is currently exhibiting at Pigment and Toil Gallery in The Bridges, Sunderland.

Woz Oliver's Peaky Blinders oil painting

Pack & Send supplies art shipping services to galleries, collectors, dealers, artists and exhibitions around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first time the shipping company has run the competition but they hope to repeat this year’s success by crowning an Art of the Year winner once again next year.