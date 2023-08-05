News you can trust since 1873
11 Sunderland AFC running out songs from over the years, ranked from best to worst

From the thumping We Will Rock You, to the ‘what-were-they-thinking-of?’ Invaders Must Die, Sunderland AFC have switched the team’s running out songs quite a bit over the years.
By Tony Gillan
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

The tunes are carefully chosen to help fans create the right atmosphere in the ground, but the ones that have been the best over the years is a highly subjective affair. The following list of 11 is in order of personal preference. You needn’t agree – and probably don’t. So starting from the best downwards …

Who will Jack Clarke, top left, be running out to in 2023-24?

1. Collage Maker-02-Aug-2023-05-40-PM-5428.jpg

Who will Jack Clarke, top left, be running out to in 2023-24? Photo: Sunderland Echo

This corker from the 1935 ballet Romeo & Juliet by jaunty Sergei (1891-1953), became the unofficial theme of the Stadium of Light when it opened in 1997. The Raiders of the Lost Ark theme was mercifully rejected. Still great on the right occasion, but perhaps not so much when Crewe Alexandra visit in the League Cup first round. Subsequently nicked by past-it game show The Apprentice. In fairness, The Smiths used to enter the stage to the piece in the 1980s.

2. Dance of the Knights - Sergei Prokofiev

This corker from the 1935 ballet Romeo & Juliet by jaunty Sergei (1891-1953), became the unofficial theme of the Stadium of Light when it opened in 1997. The Raiders of the Lost Ark theme was mercifully rejected. Still great on the right occasion, but perhaps not so much when Crewe Alexandra visit in the League Cup first round. Subsequently nicked by past-it game show The Apprentice. In fairness, The Smiths used to enter the stage to the piece in the 1980s. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Another unofficial anthem, this one by little-known chanteur and Sunderland fanatic (well it seems likely) Elvis. Sung on the terraces for many years before the club finally started playing it before kick-off.

3. Can't Help Falling In Love With You - Elvis Presley

Another unofficial anthem, this one by little-known chanteur and Sunderland fanatic (well it seems likely) Elvis. Sung on the terraces for many years before the club finally started playing it before kick-off. Photo: Getty Images

A year after it charted in 1996, this banger would interrupt Prokofiev as soon as the first player emerged from the tunnel at the new Stadium of Light. It is used more sparingly now, but hasn't been bettered. Republica performed in the stadium in 1999.

4. Ready To Go - Republica

A year after it charted in 1996, this banger would interrupt Prokofiev as soon as the first player emerged from the tunnel at the new Stadium of Light. It is used more sparingly now, but hasn't been bettered. Republica performed in the stadium in 1999. Photo: Sunderland Echo

