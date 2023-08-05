11 Sunderland AFC running out songs from over the years, ranked from best to worst

2 . Dance of the Knights - Sergei Prokofiev

This corker from the 1935 ballet Romeo & Juliet by jaunty Sergei (1891-1953), became the unofficial theme of the Stadium of Light when it opened in 1997. The Raiders of the Lost Ark theme was mercifully rejected. Still great on the right occasion, but perhaps not so much when Crewe Alexandra visit in the League Cup first round. Subsequently nicked by past-it game show The Apprentice. In fairness, The Smiths used to enter the stage to the piece in the 1980s. Photo: Sunderland Echo