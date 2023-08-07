An Audience with Sir Bradley Wiggins is at the High Street West venue at 8pm on Saturday, September 9.

Bradley is Britain’s second most decorated Olympian with eight medals including five golds. He competed in five Olympics and also won six world championships on the track.

However, he is perhaps best known as the first British cyclist to win the Tour de France, which he achieved in 2012, the same year he was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

He also won the 2013 Tour of Britain and in 2014 added the rainbow jersey to his collection by winning the World Time Trial Championship.

In 2015, Bradley signed with Team Sky before transferring to his newly found Team WIGGINS in order to prepare alongside other members of the British track endurance squad for the team pursuit at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Also in 2016 he broke a world record by riding 33.881 miles in one hour. He retired from the sport later that year.

Since retirement Bradley has continued to be an authority on British cycling, has headlined two UK tours, led a successful podcast and provided highly-praised coverage of the Grand Tours for Eurosport.

His numerous radio and TV appearances outside of cycling include a special recording put together for BBC Radio 6 Music, in which he discussed his love of music and mod culture alongside Paul Weller.

In 2019, he further explored his appreciation of mod culture with a documentary on Sky Arts, Bradley Wiggins on Mods. Bradley has also written a number of books about his career.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, told the Echo: “We’re delighted and honoured to be hosting An Audience with Sir Bradley Wiggins – a legend of cycling and one of the UK’s most popular and successful sportsmen.

“Bradley will be speaking candidly about growing up, his career, retirement and his cycling heroes. It should be a great night for fans of cycling – or any sport.”