Twice nominated for the Turner Prize, installation artist Mike Nelson’s work has been exhibited in prestigious galleries around the world.

These include Tate Britain, the Hayward Gallery, Malmo Konstall, CAG in Vancouver, Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam and the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami.

Mike also represented the UK at the Venice Biennale in 2011. His Hybrid Scripts exhibition will be at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art in the National Glass Centre from September 23 to January 21.

Mike Nelson, Taylor, 1994. Courtesy the artist.

The exhibition comprises two of his early works: Taylor and Lionheart. Both reflect upon Britain’s colonial past, migration, trade and travel.

Taylor’s title refers both to the 18th century warehouse in Liverpool where it was first exhibited and to George Taylor, the marooned astronaut in Planet of the Apes who tried in vain to escape the earth only to find himself back where he started in a different, more dystopian, time.

Lionheart marks a moment in British history at the beginning of New Labour and the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union.

Named after Richard I, the installation depicts a drifter’s camp, a hunter or trapper of items painstakingly sourced from flea markets and car boot sales across Bremen, North Germany where the work was originally made in 1997, London and the island Helgoland.

Mike Nelson's Lionheart. Photo by Jonathan Shaw, courtesy of the artist.

Rebecca Ball, chief executive of Sunderland Culture said: “We are delighted NGCA will be presenting the first solo show of Mike Nelson’s work in the North East in nearly 30 years.

“In particular, following his acclaimed show at the Hayward Gallery in London earlier in the year, we can’t wait for audiences from across Tyne and Wear to get the chance to enjoy this work on their doorstep.

“Hybrid Script’s brings together two of Mike Nelson’s pivotal early sculptural installations with themes of migration, trade and travel. We know they will look incredible in the NGCA gallery.”