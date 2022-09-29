Daily Rituals of Work and Play is the first major exhibition in the UK of Lithuanian artist-photographer Rimaldas Vikšraitis. The exhibition spans almost 40 years, from early material and 8mm films, to 70 photographic works, many of which are on display for the first time.

The photographs explore creativity and disability, challenge gender roles and explore Europe as seen from Lithuania. Many record the breakdown and loss of centuries-old traditions as the Soviet Union disintegrated between 1988 and 1991.

Vikšraitis’ work focuses on the rituals and traditions such as weddings, funerals and courtship.

Dolls Instead of Tanks. One of the images from the Daily Rituals of Work and Play exhibition.

Since the mid-1970s he has created a series of self-portraits, challenging gender role-play in Eastern Europe. His work is decades ahead of its time and stood bravely for artistic freedom against against powerful authority.

The exhibition has been curated by the Lithuanian-born artist-photographer Janina Sabaliauskaite, who graduated from University of Sunderland with a degree in photography.

Janina’s own exhibition, Sending Love, has already opened in NGCA’s Collection Space. It is a tribute to the transnational LGBTQ+ community and presents images from her personal archive.

She said: “I am feeling beyond excited for the opportunity to be working with Rimaldas, to have researched his archive to such a personal level and to bring a collection of his mostly previously unseen works to the UK; showing both documentary and constructed images and portraying his curious eye for everyday, play and communities.”

Farmstead Dreams by Rimaldas Vikšraitis.

Rebecca Ball, chief executive of Sunderland Culture, said: “The photographs are both bold and intriguing and I hope visitors to NGCA will really enjoy the exhibition.”

Sending Love and Daily Rituals include images of nudity and of a sexual nature and the exhibitions are not suitable for young audiences.

Daily Rituals of Work and Play – The Collective Life of a Village 1975-2012, runs between October 1 and January 15.

Sending Love also runs until January 15. Both projects are supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.