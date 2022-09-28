The creative Sunderland scheme which links students with jobs - and it's a huge success

A gifted roster of students are enjoying valuable help at the start of their careers thanks to the Sunderland Creatives Agency.

It links them with companies which need people to work on projects.

And there is more good news as the University of Sunderland, which is behind the Creatives Agency, is a backer of this year’s new-look Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

The Sunderland Creatives Agency which is behind the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Gentoo, Sunderland University and Sunderland College.

We thank them all for their invaluable support.

Sunderland Creatives Agency is a student-led business which was set up by the University of Sunderland in partnership with Creo Comms, which is a Sunderland-based creative communications consultancy.

The Sunderland Creatives Agency which is giving students an invaluable link to the world of work.

The agency offers creative services to businesses across the region in everything from brand development, design and videography to social media management, public relations and podcast content.

It also gives talented students at the university a chance to get valuable, paid work experience while they provide creative services to businesses, with the confidence that the work has been checked and sometimes guided by industry professionals.

Since its launch, talented young adults have had the chance to take on some great work schemes.

MA Design student, Emily Butterfield created a series of illustrations of Miss Beats which was a mascot for the Red Sky Foundation. The Wearside charity supports lifesaving work for babies, children and adults who are born with or who develop heart conditions.

The Sunderland Creatives Agency has enjoyed a successful link-up with the Red Sky Foundation.

The mascot will be used across its marketing materials.

Emily said: “I would definitely recommend students to get involved with the agency. It’s a fantastic paid opportunity and allows you to experience what life after university could be like. As well as producing artwork and building my portfolio, it is also helping to boost my confidence and communication skills.”

Sergio Petrucci, founder of the Red Sky Foundation, said: “I needed some local help on a few projects and Emily has been, and is continuing to be, a great asset for our charity. The services are affordable, and the illustrations Emily delivered are fantastic.

"We will definitely be continuing to use Sunderland Creatives Agency and recommending their services to our clients.”

The Sunderland Creatives Agency at work.

Students who sign up receive the opportunity to experience agency life and work from the Creo Comms offices on Foyle Street, allowing them to gain real life agency experience.

To find out more about Sunderland Creatives Agency, visit: https://sunderlandcreatives.agency/

Businesses interested in finding out more should email [email protected] or call (0191) 5623134.

Get those entries in for the awards and put your company in the running for honours before time runs out.

Judging of the awards will take place soon after the closing date for nominations and the shortlist will be announced in October.

The eventual winners will be revealed at a finals night in November.

To find out more about the awards, visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

Now it is over to you. We want the best in Wearside and County Durham industry to enter the awards.

To enter, choose the most appropriate category for your business, and nominate by using the link below.

You can nominate your own firm or a company which you think deserves an accolade.

For further information and to enter, visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

Closing date for entries has been extended to October 5. Judging will take place shortly after the closing date and the shortlist will be announced soon after.

Before then, though, we need your entries and here are the categories for this year.

The categories:

*SME Business of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

*Large Business of the Year - (Sponsored by Chilli Mangoes).

*Best Independent Business.

*Social Enterprise of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

*Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year.

*Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

*Sustainable Initiative of the Year - (Sponsored by Marelli)

*Business in the Community Award.

*Employer of the Year.

*Entrepreneur of the Year.

*Lifetime Achievement Award.