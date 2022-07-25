Search for Wearside's best firms launched with new-look Sunderland Business Excellence Awards

The 16th annual search for the elite in enterprise was launched today and we want you on board.
The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards has new categories and a new-look website with all the entry details.
But it’s not all change. Just as in previous years, we want to hear from the very best in industry from across Wearside and County Durham.
Coun Graeme Miller, the Leader of Sunderland City Council which is the headline sponsor of the awards this year, said: “Sunderland people are very proud of the city and there is no better way to celebrate the diversity and success of the businesses located here.
"I would encourage all business owners and leaders to apply for the new look awards this year and look forward to celebrating with all of the nominees and winners.”
Sunderland Echo Editor Gary Oliver said: "This is a flagship occasion and a chance for companies to blow their own trumpet.
"The city’s businesses are the equal of any in the world and we need to celebrate that. We are fortunate to have such a diverse range of industry on Wearside and we should never forget the importance that this plays in the lives of so many people.
"The awards have a new look this year. They have new categories as well and that is very exciting.
"But behind all the changes, some things remain the same such as the Wearside work ethic and the vibrant business scene.
"Sunderland has an industrial scene to be proud of so let’s celebrate it.”
Perhaps you could follow in the footsteps of Nissan which won the Overall Business of the Year title in 2021.
Maybe you will be the first ever winner in one of the new categories such as the SME Business of the Year.
Have you thrived in the pandemic and want to tell the world about it?
Have you launched a new business on Wearside and think it deserves to be an award winner?
Has your business flourished for decades and warrants a place in the spotlight?
We want it all. We want companies by the dozens to enter this year’s awards. Let’s make the judging task harder than it has ever been.
This year, the awards have attracted a whole host of fantastic backers including Sunderland City Council who are our partners in the competition and the headline sponsors. Also on board are the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC), Chilli Mangoes, Marelli and Sunderland College.
Now, we want to find a new line-up of champions.
How do you enter? Just take a look at the categories below, choose the most appropriate for your business, and nominate using the link below.
Make sure you are in the running by putting your name forward. You can nominate your own firm or a company which you think deserves an accolade.
For further information and to enter, visit the awards website at www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk/
Closing date for entries is Friday, September 23. Judging will take place shortly after the closing date and the shortlist will be announced in early October.