The Bright Lights Remixed exhibition runs from September 24 until October 29 and features work previously shown at Arts Centre Washington (ACW).

The new exhibition features artwork from 26 years of Bright Light exhibitions, with artists who have been featured over the years invited to submit artwork. It also features new works from young artists.

The exhibition is curated by Celebrate Different Collective, a group of young people aged 13-25 from across Sunderland who co-produce and run their own cultural events, work with artists and learn new practical skills supported by Sunderland Culture.

From left, artists Laura Clark, Georgie Donkin, Anya Devonport and Emily Findlay, with Jennie Lambert of Sunderland Museums and Heritage Service.

The group has also organised an open event at the museum for young people to find out more about their work. This is on Wednesday, October 26, 6pm-8pm at the museum and some of the artists as well as young people’s groups from across the city are invited.

Matt Blyth, audience development officer, at ACW, said: “The Youth Arts Exhibition has been a staple at our venue for more than 25 years and has been under the Bright Lights brand for about five years.

“Over the years we’ve had some fantastic submissions from young people from across Wearside, and we’ve enjoyed giving them the platform their artwork deserves.

“The Bright Lights: Remixed exhibition is a perfect opportunity to showcase the very best talent in the city. We’ve enjoyed reconnecting with some of these artists and hearing about their journeys as artists.

“It’s great to be able to give some of the artwork featured in past exhibitions another platform while at the same time giving emerging young artists an opportunity to showcase their amazing talent.

“We’re grateful to Celebrate Different Collective and Sunderland Culture’s Young Arts leaders for so expertly curating Bright Lights Remixed. They’ve done a great job.”

Anyone interested in joining Celebrate Different, can email Sunderland Culture’s Young People and Communities producer, Rachel Hamer, at [email protected]

The Bright Lights Remixed exhibition is in the museum’s Special Exhibitions Gallery and is free. There is no need to book.