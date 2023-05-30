Public meeting to be held over fate of Sunderland's National Glass Centre

Earlier this year, owners of the nationally-renowned centre, University of Sunderland, announced they are planning to relocate the venue due to a multimillion-pound bill for structural issues, which is believed to include roof leaks, corrosion and broken glazing.

The news that the current centre would close and relocate within three years sparked a major petition by the #SavetheNGC campaign group which has so far garnered more than 28,000 signatures.

The campaign group, which is being coordinated by city artist Jo Howell, is hoping to take the discussion on the closure of the centre to national level and want more answers on the fate of the centre and whether it can be saved in its current form.

#SavetheNGC campaign coordinator Jo Howell.

Now, the group is hosting a public meeting, which will take place at St Peter’s Church at 7pm on Thursday, June 22.

All are welcome to have their say on the centre and make calls for more discussions on this important cultural and community asset.

People can register their attendance on EventBrite or by emailing [email protected]

Jo said: “We need as many people as possible to join up, keep an eye on our blog, keep sharing and keep talking about why The NGC is so important to you and your community.”

There's plans to relocate National Glass Centre within three years

The photographic artist added: “One thing that’s shone out to me is the amount of demand and love for the venue and all the things that it offers.

"We’re hoping we’ll garner enough support to get a seat at the table to talk about the future of glassblowing in Sunderland and, hopefully, the building.”

It’s just 25 years since the £17million National Glass Centre was opened by King Charles III, when he was Prince of Wales, on the banks of the Wear, honouring centuries of glass-making tradition on Wearside whilst also keeping the art form alive for future generations.

Over the years, it’s become a landmark building housing exhibitions, daily glass-making demonstrations from skilled artists, a shop, cafe, workshops and so much more, whilst also being an important teaching facility for the university’s glass and ceramics academic programmes.

More than 28,000 people have so far signed the #SavetheNGC petition

Since the Glass Centre’s closure announcement, with an estimated repair bill of £45m, discussions have been held about relocating facilities, with some potentially moving to the new Culture House which is being built in Keel Square, although city leaders ruled out a complete relocation at a full council meeting, with questions posed on whether it would detract from the cultural and community offering already planned for the new facility.

In the meantime, The National Glass Centre remains open in its current form, a stone’s throw from St Peter’s Church, where French glaziers created Britain’s first stained glass in AD674.

University bosses hope the relocation will be concluded within three years with the Glass Centre operating as normal until then.

The University of Sunderland, who took over the site in 2010, has said discussions are still taking place about potential relocation sites with key partners, including Sunderland City Council.

:: You can sign the Change.Org petition at savethengc.art.blog/2023/04/13/we_need_your_help/