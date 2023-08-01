Every day until September 2, 10am-4pm families will be able to discover amazing wildlife on the museum’s Wild Wonders Trail. Pre-booking not required. Each trail costs £1.

Hooray for History sessions are every Monday until August 21, 12.30pm-3pm. The free drop-in sessions teach families about Sunderland through extensive collections.

On Arts Wednesdays until August 23, 1pm-3pm, the museum hosts free drop-in sessions for people to try different, fun art techniques.

Activities include, clockwise from top left: a mini beast hunt, Discovery zoo, glass blowing demonstrations and Arty Wednesdays.

On Fridays, August 4 and 25, 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm the museum hosts a Carolina corn snake, Giant African millipede, gecko and tarantula. Discovery Zoo sessions are £3 per child; accompanying adults go free.

On Tuesdays, August 8 and 15 the museum has Heads Up: Family Emotional Wellbeing Days. The two-day course aims to improve confidence and communication between parents or carers and their children.

The free course is suitable for children aged 5-11 and a parent or carer. Places must be booked.

There is a Minibeast Hunt on Friday, August 11 with Tom Parkin, a nature officer at Durham Wildlife Trust. This involves scouring Mowbray Park for wildlife. The sessions are at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm. Booking is essential.

Glass painting takes place at the National Glass Centre.,

On Friday, August 18 storyteller Hannah Graham introduces children aged four+ to Bear’s Museum Adventure, followed by animal drawing sessions and follow a map trail around the museum to find them. Places are £2. Accompanying adults go free.

The National Glass Centre meanwhile has Big Science Workshops, 10am on Saturdays, August 12, 19 and 31. Children aged 5-11 can conduct experiments including slime and sherbet making. Workshops are £8 per child. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Each Wednesday in August NGC hosts Glass Painted Postcard sessions: 10am, 12pm and 1pm. Youngsters can create painted glass postcards of local scenes or their favourite place. Sessions are £5 and suitable for youngsters aged four+.

Every Friday until August 25, Memories and Wishes painting sessions are at NGC, 10am-noon, then 1pm-3.30pm. Sessions are £5 each for youngsters aged four+. They are drop-in or can be booked online.

NGC’s £12 glass fusing workshops are on Mondays, August 14, 28, Tuesdays, August 8, 15, 22, Saturdays August 5, 12, 19 at 10am, 11am and 2pm for age six+. Booking essential.

NGC’s Sandcasting, Fish, Car, Cat and Hedgehog workshops are Wednesdays, August 2,16 and 23. These sessions enable children to create their own glass animals, with the help of NGC’s studio team.

Sessions are 9.30am and 10.30am for those aged six+ The cost is £20 and sessions must be booked.

The Glass Centre also has free family activities: trails, activity backpacks and glass-blowing demonstrations.

On Saturday, August 5, 12pm and 3.30pm The Fire Station hosts Fireman Sam with Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all-singing, dancing, action-packed show. Tickets for either performance are from £13.20.

Arts Centre Washington’s programme of family activities includes the Creative You Summer Festival on Wednesday, August 2, 3pm-7pm. Admission is free and includes live performances and workshops with young people from Creative You groups.