SAFC Beacon of Light's 2023 free family fun day announced

Parents looking to amuse the kids during the summer holidays should make a note of Thursday, August 17 in their diaries.
By Tony Gillan
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

Everyone is invited to SAFC’s Beacon of Light to join in the Foundation of Light’s free family fun day.

Organisers say this year’s event will be “bigger and better” with a range of sporting activities on offer including football, dodgeball and table tennis. There will also be cooking, robot coding and FIFA on the Xboxes.

Samson and Delilah will be there alongside a few other special guests. Food and drink will be available with local vendors cooking up some favourites.

There will be plenty to do at the Foundation of Light's free family fun day.There will be plenty to do at the Foundation of Light's free family fun day.
    The Foundation said: “All you have to do is turn up on the day and be ready to have loads of fun.”

    The free activities take place between 10am and 3pm. They are: football, dodgeball, table tennis, cooking activities, disability multisports, badminton, mini golf, soft play, robots, FIFA, bouncy castles, tombola, raffles and face painting.

    Visit www.foundationoflight.co.uk for more details.

