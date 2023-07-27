News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus

SAFC Foundation of Light wants walkers for charity hike

Sunderland supporters are invited to put their best foot forward for charity as the Foundation of Light embarks on a summer half marathon walk.
By Tony Gillan
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST

People are invited to join the 13.1 mile challenge as SAFC’s official charity takes in the sights of the city during a special event, which is raising money to support local families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

It promises to be a great occasion and can be shared with four-legged friends as well-behaved dogs are welcome, although they must be kept on a leash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The walk takes place from 9am on Saturday, August 12. Sunderland play away at Preston North End that day.

Fundraisers are invited to walk from Silksworth Ski Slope following scenic paths with views from the windmills at Eppleton.

Most Popular

    There will be an opportunity to stop, rest and enjoy some refreshments midway at the Seaton Lane Inn, where other walkers can join to take part in the shorter route back to Silksworth.

    At the finishing line, which walkers should see at around 3pm, all participants will be awarded with a medal. There will be a buffet at The Scullery, a short distance from Silksworth Ski Slope, where there will be special guests on hand to raise a glass to your efforts, with former SAFC players attending.

    Read More
    Sunderland fans could pay less for Leeds clash after reported climbdown
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Registration for the walk is £25 per person, with all participants asked to pledge £100 in sponsorship or fundraising donations.

    Walkers must be 14 years and older with anyone under the age of 18 needing to complete a consent form. For more details, visit the Foundation of Light website.