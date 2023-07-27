People are invited to join the 13.1 mile challenge as SAFC’s official charity takes in the sights of the city during a special event, which is raising money to support local families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

It promises to be a great occasion and can be shared with four-legged friends as well-behaved dogs are welcome, although they must be kept on a leash.

The walk takes place from 9am on Saturday, August 12. Sunderland play away at Preston North End that day.

Fundraisers are invited to walk from Silksworth Ski Slope following scenic paths with views from the windmills at Eppleton.

There will be an opportunity to stop, rest and enjoy some refreshments midway at the Seaton Lane Inn, where other walkers can join to take part in the shorter route back to Silksworth.

At the finishing line, which walkers should see at around 3pm, all participants will be awarded with a medal. There will be a buffet at The Scullery, a short distance from Silksworth Ski Slope, where there will be special guests on hand to raise a glass to your efforts, with former SAFC players attending.

Registration for the walk is £25 per person, with all participants asked to pledge £100 in sponsorship or fundraising donations.