In May the West Yorkshire club was relegated from the Premier League, where the charge for visiting supporters is capped at £30 per ticket.

But there is no cap in the Championship and Leeds have faced heavy criticism after announcing that visiting adult customers would have to pay £47 to visit Elland Road.

Newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday have faced a similar backlash for their pricing policy during the cost-of-living crisis.

Sunderland’s last visit to Leeds was a 1-1 draw on April 7, 2018. Visitors buying tickets on the day were charged £42, while comparable tickets for home fans were just £26.

Meanwhile in Sunderland’s more modern Stadium of Light, the Echo understands that visiting fans will paid no more than £30 next season, with prices dependent on which category the game falls into.

However, there may be some financial relief for visitors to Elland Road after it was announced that Leeds have seemingly backpeddled and will work with other clubs on reciprocal deals, which would see visitors paying the same as Leeds fans will at other grounds.

Leeds’ first game is home to Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6. City fans will now pay a reported £24. The Hull Daily Mail reports that Hull City fans can expect a similar arrangement with Leeds when their teams meet.

Sunderland are scheduled to play Leeds on Wearside on Tuesday, December 12 and in Yorkshire on Tuesday, April 9. Image, Sunderland Echo.

