Edna Holmes has been feeding youngsters in Murton since 1993, when she joined the staff at the County School, working there for 13 years.

During the following 17 years she served up at the Ribbon Academy on Barnes Road. In 2006 the County School merged with Jubilee Primary to become the Ribbon, where Edna continued her work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She started as a pupil herself at the school aged five. When she left aged 15 she went to work at a local chemist, staying there until she was 30 when she gave birth to her daughter Gillian.

Legendary dinner nanny Edna Holmes with some of the Ribbon Academy pupils who are going to miss her. Image, Sunderland Echo.

Edna, 66, has been married to George Holmes since August 1985 and lives in Murton. Gillian also attended the County and is now a veterinary nurse.

Much of Edna’s time will now be taken up by her beautiful 17-month old granddaughter Hallie. But although Edna is retiring, she will still be seen at Ribbon.

Edna said: “I’ll really miss the staff and the children. But my daughter Gillian has gone back to work, so I’m going to be looking after my granddaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll enjoy messing about, being outside and walking and basically just being a granny.

Edna Holmes is retiring after 30 years at Ribbon Academy in Murton. Image, Sunderland Echo

“I’ve looked after many children over the years; then I was looking after their children. You see them grow up, then you see them bring theirs.

“It’s a lovely job, but you get to a stage where you’ve done enough, especially with the little one coming along.

“She’s at Ribbon day care and I’ll be picking her up. So I’ll still be going up there. It’ll be lovely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ribbon headteacher, Mrs Ashleigh Sheridan, said: “Sadly, for Ribbon, Edna Holmes has taken the decision to retire this summer. Edna has worked as an LSA (lunchtime supervisory assistant) and for a period of time as a kitchen assistant and governor for 30 years; firstly at Murton County Primary and more recently Ribbon.