News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Murton dinner lady Edna Holmes hangs up her ladle as she retires after 30 years of service

A much-loved primary school dinner lady is hanging up her ladle after three decades.
By Tony Gillan
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST

Edna Holmes has been feeding youngsters in Murton since 1993, when she joined the staff at the County School, working there for 13 years.

During the following 17 years she served up at the Ribbon Academy on Barnes Road. In 2006 the County School merged with Jubilee Primary to become the Ribbon, where Edna continued her work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She started as a pupil herself at the school aged five. When she left aged 15 she went to work at a local chemist, staying there until she was 30 when she gave birth to her daughter Gillian.

Legendary dinner nanny Edna Holmes with some of the Ribbon Academy pupils who are going to miss her. Image, Sunderland Echo.Legendary dinner nanny Edna Holmes with some of the Ribbon Academy pupils who are going to miss her. Image, Sunderland Echo.
Legendary dinner nanny Edna Holmes with some of the Ribbon Academy pupils who are going to miss her. Image, Sunderland Echo.
Most Popular

Edna, 66, has been married to George Holmes since August 1985 and lives in Murton. Gillian also attended the County and is now a veterinary nurse.

Much of Edna’s time will now be taken up by her beautiful 17-month old granddaughter Hallie. But although Edna is retiring, she will still be seen at Ribbon.

Edna said: “I’ll really miss the staff and the children. But my daughter Gillian has gone back to work, so I’m going to be looking after my granddaughter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ll enjoy messing about, being outside and walking and basically just being a granny.

Edna Holmes is retiring after 30 years at Ribbon Academy in Murton. Image, Sunderland EchoEdna Holmes is retiring after 30 years at Ribbon Academy in Murton. Image, Sunderland Echo
Edna Holmes is retiring after 30 years at Ribbon Academy in Murton. Image, Sunderland Echo

“I’ve looked after many children over the years; then I was looking after their children. You see them grow up, then you see them bring theirs.

“It’s a lovely job, but you get to a stage where you’ve done enough, especially with the little one coming along.

“She’s at Ribbon day care and I’ll be picking her up. So I’ll still be going up there. It’ll be lovely.”

Read More
Sunderland's Herrington Show returns, where best growers can compete for £1,000 ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ribbon headteacher, Mrs Ashleigh Sheridan, said: “Sadly, for Ribbon, Edna Holmes has taken the decision to retire this summer. Edna has worked as an LSA (lunchtime supervisory assistant) and for a period of time as a kitchen assistant and governor for 30 years; firstly at Murton County Primary and more recently Ribbon.

“Edna is looking forward to spending more time with her granddaughter, Hallie but has promised to tend to the planters at the front of school. I'm sure everyone joins me in wishing Edna all the best for her forthcoming retirement.”

Related topics:Ribbon