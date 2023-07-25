Entries are open for the “five vegetable challenge” at the annual show, with prize money in this section alone totalling £225.#

The total prize money is £1,000 making it the most generous village show in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsoring the challenge is Leslie Scott, a retired councillor who was also Mayor of Sunderland in 2007-08, and is a keen gardener himself.

BBC presenter Jeff Brown opened the show here in 2013, with event chairman Leslie Scott. Sunderland Echo image.

Most Popular

He wants to keep the tradition of growing “large and perfect vegetables” alive. Only 12 entries are allowed in this section due to the limitations on space at the Scout Hut in Middle Herrington.

The show in its current form is in its 25th year, but it has been a feature of the Herrington community going back much further.

The 2023 show on Saturday, September 2 is organised by a number of societies from Herrington. In addition to flowers and vegetables also covers cookery, craft and photography. There is a children’s section too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Scott, who is also the show’s chairman, said: “We try to keep alive the traditional home craft skills and it's encouraging to note the upsurge in baking interest in recent years. This year’s baking challenge carries a £50 first prize for a red velvet cake.

Harvey Ingham, then seven and his sister Olivia, eleven, from East Herrington alongside the giant vegetables at the 2013 Herrington Village Show. Image, Sunderland Echo.

“The big prize in the craft section is a handcrafted item celebrating the king’s coronation. We have another first £50 prize in the flower arrangement section.

“We have adjusted the schedule this year to try and encourage wider participation and more single entries in every category. I am particularly interested in what turns up in the photography section with its theme ‘Household relics and antiques’.”

The Scout hut where the show is held is on Crow Lane in Middle Herrington. The event celebrates the colourful people and produce of the Herringtons and its roots (apologies) go back more than a century.

Author Terry Deary opened the Herrington Village show in 2014 and 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those to open the event are author Terry Deary, the late agony aunt Denise Robertson, writer and former MP Chris Mullin and BBC broadcaster Jeff Brown.