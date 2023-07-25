Sunderland's Herrington Show returns, where best growers can compete for £1,000 in prizes
Entries are open for the “five vegetable challenge” at the annual show, with prize money in this section alone totalling £225.#
The total prize money is £1,000 making it the most generous village show in the area.
Sponsoring the challenge is Leslie Scott, a retired councillor who was also Mayor of Sunderland in 2007-08, and is a keen gardener himself.
He wants to keep the tradition of growing “large and perfect vegetables” alive. Only 12 entries are allowed in this section due to the limitations on space at the Scout Hut in Middle Herrington.
The show in its current form is in its 25th year, but it has been a feature of the Herrington community going back much further.
The 2023 show on Saturday, September 2 is organised by a number of societies from Herrington. In addition to flowers and vegetables also covers cookery, craft and photography. There is a children’s section too.
Mr Scott, who is also the show’s chairman, said: “We try to keep alive the traditional home craft skills and it's encouraging to note the upsurge in baking interest in recent years. This year’s baking challenge carries a £50 first prize for a red velvet cake.
“The big prize in the craft section is a handcrafted item celebrating the king’s coronation. We have another first £50 prize in the flower arrangement section.
“We have adjusted the schedule this year to try and encourage wider participation and more single entries in every category. I am particularly interested in what turns up in the photography section with its theme ‘Household relics and antiques’.”
The Scout hut where the show is held is on Crow Lane in Middle Herrington. The event celebrates the colourful people and produce of the Herringtons and its roots (apologies) go back more than a century.
Among those to open the event are author Terry Deary, the late agony aunt Denise Robertson, writer and former MP Chris Mullin and BBC broadcaster Jeff Brown.
The public can enter free from 2pm. Refreshments are available and hosts the 2nd Herrington Scout Group has a book and toy sale. For a full show schedule call 0191 528 0580.