Sunderland Scout group to celebrate 80th anniversary with hog roast, and all past and present members are invited

Tickets for a hog roast to celebrate a much loved Sunderland Scout group’s 80th anniversary are now on sale at a very reasonable price.

By Tony Gillan
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:10 BST

The 2nd Herrington Scouts has seen hundreds of boy and girl members as well as leaders involved since it was founded in September 1943.

The group is still going strong and former Scouts and leaders are now invited to join a hog roast at their headquarters on Saturday, July 1. They are now based at Crow Lane in Herrington, which has recently undergone £35,000 worth of renovations.

The event starts at 2pm and tickets are just £3 for those aged over 11. It is free to those aged 11 or below. Vegetarian options are available.

2nd Herrington Scouts are still going strong after 80 years. Their anniversary hog roast is on Saturday, July 1.
2nd Herrington Scouts are still going strong after 80 years. Their anniversary hog roast is on Saturday, July 1.
The anniversary celebrations have been partly funded by a £500 grant from the Sunderland City Council Community Chest.

Alan Toll has been a Scout leader at Herrington since 1975 and became a Scout himself in 1963.

He said: “We are celebrating our 80th anniversary and would like any of our ex-scouts and cub-scouts, or any ex-members of our group to show their faces and let us know how they’re getting on in life. It will be a bit like a school reunion.

2nd Herrington Scouts late 1950s or early 1960s. We understand Ken McKenzie is holding the trophy. Can anyone identify the others?
2nd Herrington Scouts late 1950s or early 1960s. We understand Ken McKenzie is holding the trophy. Can anyone identify the others?

“We took a big hit during covid and it’s taken a long time to get back up to speed. We’re also doing this as something extra to get our numbers back up.”

Anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected], or visit www.2ndherringtonscouts.weebly.com and click on the Contact Herrington Scouts link to register.

Opening ceremony of the Scouts' new headquarters in the 1970s. Next to the (unnamed) official is Garry Binks, with Billy Taylor and (probably) John Wilson. Does anyone have more information?
Opening ceremony of the Scouts' new headquarters in the 1970s. Next to the (unnamed) official is Garry Binks, with Billy Taylor and (probably) John Wilson. Does anyone have more information?
Related topics:TicketsSunderlandScoutsSunderland City Council