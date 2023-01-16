The 2nd Herrington Scouts has seen hundreds of boy and girl members as well as leaders involved since it was founded in September 1943.

Their original headquarters was listed as “Mr Weightman’s Barn”, with the first Scout master one WT Preston. Initially there were 20 members.

Still going strong, former Scouts and leaders are now invited to join a hog roast at the current HQ on Saturday, July 1. The base, at Crow Lane, in Herrington, has recently undergone £35,000 worth of renovations, thanks to a great deal of financial help from North East charities.

2nd Herrington Scouts are still going strong after 80 years.

The 2023 anniversary celebrations have been partly funded by a £500 grant from the Sunderland City Council Community Chest.

Alan Toll, 68, has been a Scout leader since 1975 and became a Scout himself in 1963. He is thoroughly looking forward to the event.

He told the Echo: “We are celebrating our 80th anniversary and would like any of our ex-scouts and cub-scouts, or any ex-members of our group to show their faces and let us know how they’re getting on in life. It will be a bit like a school reunion.

“We took a big hit during covid and it’s taken a long time to get back up to speed. We’re also doing this as something extra to get our numbers back up.

2nd Herrington Scouts late 1950s or early 1960s. We understand Ken McKenzie is holding the trophy. Can anyone identify the others?

“Numbers are slowly building back up and anyone wishing to become a scout or a leader can get in touch. Boys and girls are welcome.

“Scouting has been very rewarding and we’ve made lots of friends. We still keep in touch with friends we met in Sweden and at international camps back in the 1970s. The Scouts are worldwide.”

There will only be a nominal charge to attend the hog roast.

Opening ceremony of the Scouts' new headquarters in the 1970s. Next to the (unnamed) official is Garry Binks, with Billy Taylor and (probably) John Wilson. Can you shed any more light on the matter?

Anyone wishing to attend can email [email protected], or visit www.2ndherringtonscouts.weebly.com and click on the Contact Herrington Scouts link to register.

The group would like to thank the Bernard Sunley Charitable Foundation, Catherine Cookson Charitable Trust, City of Sunderland Community Chest, Garfield Weston, Gentoo Community Fund and 1989 Willan Charitable Trust for their funding support.

