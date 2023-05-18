New Mayor of Sunderland sworn in, pledging to 'celebrate and promote' city and its people

Councillor Dorothy Trueman, Washington West representative, was officially sworn in as Mayor at a meeting of full council this week, with her husband councillor Harry Trueman, who will serve alongside her.The Labour councillors took over the ceremonial chains of office from the former Mayor, Labour councillor Alison Smith and her husband and Consort, David Smith.Councillor Allison Chisnall, Labour Castle ward representative, was also sworn in by full council as Deputy Mayor for 2023/2024, with her partner Alistair Thomson serving as Deputy Consort.

Sunderland’s new Mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, began her working life at Pyrex as an office clerk, where she met her husband Harry, and then went on to work in post offices and the Sunderland Crown office for 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Trueman, a mother-of-two and grandmother, was first elected to the city council in 2010 where she served on various committees, including as a member of the adoption panel for several years.

Mayor Of Sunderland Councillor Dorothy Trueman.

The councillor is no stranger to Mayoral duties, having served as Deputy Mayor and as Mayoress when her husband Harry Trueman was Mayor of Sunderland.

New Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Dorothy Trueman, said: “I’m very much looking forward to the year ahead, celebrating and promoting the great people, businesses, charities, organisations, community associations and more based in this wonderful city we get to call home”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Mayor and Consort have chosen two local charities to support during their year in office.

This includes Special Lioness, a Sunderland-based charity started in 2020 that supports families with disabled children.

Mayor Of Sunderland Councillor Dorothy Trueman with husband and Consort councillor Harry Trueman 2023/24

The second charity is Hug in a Bag, which was founded in Sunderland in 2006, providing information and gift packs to people diagnosed with breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dorothy Trueman added: “I want to say how much I’m looking forward to the year ahead.

“Showcasing the award-winning City Hall building, being out in the community, meeting local people and organisations, charities and businesses and learning of all the great work happening in and around our city.

“I’m excited to support some spectacular events such as the Active Sunderland sporting events, Remembrance Parade, Christmas switch-ons and much more.

“I’m also looking forward to witnessing the progress of development work going on around the City Hall, from the new eye infirmary to the construction of the new smart bridge linking the old Vaux site to the Sheepfolds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor-making ceremony took place at City Hall on Wednesday, May 17, and included alternative nominations for Mayor from Sunderland City Council’s main opposition groups.

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, new Liberal Democrat Group leader, proposed councillor Stephen O’Brien for Mayor and said he would be a “Mayor of the people, for the people”.

He added that the nomination would take forward the Liberal Democrats campaign to have the Mayoral role “scrapped entirely”.

Councillor Antony Mullen, Conservative Group leader, also proposed councillor Dominic McDonough for Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, both alternative nominations failed to win support and Cllr Dorothy Trueman was elected as the Mayor of Sunderland.

Several tributes were paid to outgoing Mayor councillor Alison Smith, who wished the new Mayor and Consort the best for the year ahead while reflecting on her own year of office.

Cllr Smith said: “I will look back on this past year with fond memories, with highlights such as the Remembrance Parade, the Freedom of the City ceremony for Stephanie Darby, Gary Bennett and Jill Scott, and the Mayor’s Civic Ball.

“I was grateful to be able to attend The Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace last year and take part in celebrations across the city for the Coronation of His Majesty The King this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my greatest honours was to be the first to sign the Book of Condolence in Sunderland and pay respects to the late HRH Queen Elizabeth II and host the proclamation of the new King, it is something I will remember forever.“Another thing which we are tremendously grateful for, is that we were able to raise over £16,000 for our chosen charities Hope4All, Downhill Community Pond and Garden and Friends of Bunnyhill, all thanks to the generosity of the local community.”

Cllr Smith added: “Most of all the impression I have had is of the people of Sunderland, they’re absolutely inspirational.

“Everywhere we have gone, communities pulling together, doing things and helping each other, improving their environment, making life better generally.

“I started the year loving Sunderland, I have always lived here, love the place and the people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I ended the year in love with the people when I have seen just what they do for each other”.

The Mayor’s Civic Sunday Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Peareth Road, Washington on Sunday, June 11.