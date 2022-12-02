Children try on England shirts of stars including Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott on visit to Sunderland Fans' Museum

Youngsters from Murton’s Ribbon Academy have visited the North Bridge Street musuem over three days this week.

They were able to try on shirts previously worn by some of their footballing heroes, meet 1973 FA Cup legend Bobby Kerr – and even try their hands at designing their own strips.

"We’ve had about 80 children in as well as about 12 members of staff over the three days,” said museum founder Michael Ganley.

"We have got about 60 match-worn England shirts, and every single one was worn over the three days, which was lovely.

"Jill Scott being on I’m A Celebrity meant there was a lot of demand for her shirt and Jordan Henderson was very popular too.

"Bobby was there for all three sessions and they were able to have their pictures taken with him and the replica World and FA Cups, as well as the original Women’s Premier League trophy.

"They were even able to design their own kits – we have a template for children to fill in. I made it during lockdown to help the kids do something a bit crafty.”

Some of the youngsters who have visited the museum this week

Ribbon Academy head Ashleigh Sheridan said the visits had not originally been planned but had come about while a group of year three pupils were on a tour of North East landmarks such as Penshaw Monument and the Angel of the North.

“The children have come back absolutely buzzing"

Knowing the weather was due to take a turn for the worse on the first of the three days, teacher Victoria Bates contacted a friend who was a volunteer at the museum and asked if they could make an unscheduled stop.

It had proved so popular that the museum was added to the itinerary for the next two trips – and had been the highlight of each day.

The children come face-to-face with one of I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott's match-worn shirts

“The children have come back absolutely buzzing,” said Ashleigh.

"They were just thrilled they could wear a shirt signed by Jill Scott and with her name on the back.”

Jill’s England team-mate Steph Houghton is the sister of Ribbon deputy head Stu Houghton, so her shirts had also been a big hit with pupils.

Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott's shirt was a particular attraction

